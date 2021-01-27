The last Madrid club that I had the opportunity to visit personally was the one in Lepe (Huelva), called ‘Viking Sentiment’. Was the last March 6, the day that Real Madrid turned 118 years of existence. I remember that the veteran José Antonio Salguero (1981-87) was there, who won two UEFA Cups, two Leagues, a King’s Cup and a League Cup with the team of his loves. The word coronavirus was by word of mouth during the anniversary dinner, but no one imagined that only eight days later he would declare the Government the State of Alarm across the country and the lockdown mandatory domiciliary to begin to alleviate the terrible effects of the pandemic.

I remember that all the peñas, which already had arranged and scheduled their events of anniversaries and their different social events, they reacted calmly and convinced that in a few months the serious health problem would have been resolved. Many postponed their acts for the summer, but as the day approached they were suspending everything to avoid outbreaks and an image of folly that would surely have done them a lot of damage.

Now everyone assumes the harsh new reality. Neither a lunch or dinner to celebrate his years of life, nor a meeting in the social venues to watch the matches of his beloved Madrid, nor mus or Parcheesi tournaments, nor children’s races promoted with the children of the members of the clubs, nor … The numbers of infections are scary and the presidents and directors of each supporters club have adapted the speech to the speed with which the different waves of contagion they have been punishing our society.

Many clubs have reinvented themselves with charity raffles to get food products for the different associations who are in charge of help those most in need. They have also made their own designs of masks with the shield of the rock and have promoted the digital communication between the members so as not to lose the human warmth and the contact between them, the emotional key of the supporters.

In short, they have tried to establish a war economy to survive a situation for which no one was prepared. Some clubs have already closed the padlock and have disappeared for a simple economic matter, but many resist with the good will of their partners. Meanwhile, they enjoy and suffer with their Madrid from home. But the irreducible spirit of the peñistas resists. You are unique.