The Madrid City Council is going to participate in the selection process of nearly 300 people from various professional categories, already published on the Salta platformthe web portal of the Employment Agency, for the next XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, which will be held between July 26 and August 11.

“This is a work, sports and cultural opportunity for which four professional categories are required, among which 290 jobs are offered,” the City Council highlighted in a statement. Specifically, there are 50 forklift and lifting platform operator positions, 80 for metal and/or wood carpentry assistants, 80 bleacher erector positions and another 80 for tent erectors.

The contracts will have a maximum duration of six months with immediate incorporation. The economic conditions include travel from Spain, accommodation in shared flats/houses in a single or double room, subsistence allowances and local transport. Regarding the working day, it will be from Monday to Friday and salaries, depending on categories, will range between 3,100 and 3,900 euros gross.

Knowledge of French and/or English is valued, as well as belonging to certain groups: long-term unemployed, over 50 years of age or young people with no experience. The offer has been published since last Friday and more than 70 people have already registered. The process will remain open until the company communicates the coverage of the positions.

