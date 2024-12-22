The district of Usera, in Madrid, has won 3.72 million euros with the last fifth prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, number 60,622, and which is endowed with 60,000 euros in each series and 6,000 euros for each tenth.

The 60,622, sung at 1:20 p.m. on the third wire of the ninth table, has been concentrated in the capital mainly in the administration of Usera, where 62 series have been sold, but it has also distributed money in the Doña Manolita, where she has left 180,000 euros.

In total, this fifth prize has distributed 4.2 million euros in the Community of Madrid.

The prizes will begin to be paid this afternoon, when both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed, as usual, and until March 24, 2024.

To collect a prize, according to the instructions of State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), it is “essential” to present the winning tenth or receipt. If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale of the Loterías commercial network and in cash or through Bizum.

On the other hand, prizes of an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros will be collected at authorized financial entities: BBVA and Caixabank. Given that December 22 is a Sunday, it is expected that financial institutions will begin the payment process for jackpot prizes on December 23, with exceptions for opening on Sundays or holidays.

In addition, Loterías remembers that if the winning tenth or receipt is damaged, the client must go to a Loterías point of sale, fill out the form ‘Prize Payment Request’, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to Lotteries for authentication.

If a tenth is shared, all participants must be identified when collecting prizes equal to or greater than 2,000 euros in financial institutions.

In case of theft, it is advisable to file a complaint with the competent authorities and, if the tenth is awarded, the client can go to court with the complaint so that the corresponding process can begin.

Expenses per Madrid resident

Each Madrid resident has spent this year 2024 an average 82.30 euros to buy tenths for the Christmas raffle, with expected sales in the region that have reached 564.57 million euros.

In this way, the people of Madrid have surpassed 10 euros is the average expected expenditure in the country as a whole, 73 euros, compared to 71.67 euros the previous year, according to the allocation figure per inhabitant of the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE).

This amount is an estimate, since the data will be final once the returns of unsold tickets are received during the campaign of this traditional raffle. Thusthe nearly 74 euros of expense per person correspond to the sales estimates that SELAE makes when sending the tickets to the lottery administrations, although later there is always a proportion of tenths that remain unsold.

Christmas Fatty

Madrid is the region of Spain that has received the greatest number of times the visit of the ‘Gordo’ of the Christmas Raffle, with 84 occasions, a prize that in 2023 went to stop, among othersto Paiporta and Aldaiatwo of the municipalities most affected by the passage of DANA on October 29.

One more year, the classification of the luckiest places continues to be led by the city of Madrid, where the ‘Gordo’ has fallen a total of 84 times in the more than 200 years of history of the traditional draw, the last of them last year 2023. In addition, the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last eight years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023). The first time she was honored was in 1816.

According to SELAE data, collected by Europa Press, the second most fortunate city in Spain is once again Barcelona, ​​since in the city of Barcelona A total of 44 ‘Gordos’ have fallen since 1817. The prize also fell in the Catalan capital in 2022 and 2023.

State data

At the state level, the Christmas raffle distributes this year 2,702 million euros in prizes, which is 112 million more than last year. To this end, 193 million Christmas Lottery tickets have been put on sale.

This year the broadcast consists of 193 series (eight more than the previous year) of 100,000 numbers each, and amounts to 3,860 million euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes.

Origins of the Christmas raffle

The origins go back to the lottery that It took place on December 18, 1812, “more because of the enthusiasm, popular feeling and proximity to those dates than because of the name itself”, which appeared for the first time 80 years later, in 1892.

Among the most significant data, State Lotteries and Betting (LAE) has highlighted that the traditional system has been maintained, that is, one drum for numbers and another for prizes.