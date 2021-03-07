Last season, before the first leg derby, Simeone I was pissed off with Beautiful, Llorente and Morata. The great mattress helmsman of the commitment to the Athletics of three soccer players sculpted in the Madrid factory. Suspicion of the target is part of the idiosyncrasy of athletic men. By staying in this century, it happened to Jury, to Kings already Juanfran, who in the end proved to be more mattress than meringue. Morata made a campaign, an overactive point, in memory of his athletic feeling when he arrived from the Chelsea. His then advisers tried to make him forget that Alvaro I was wearing white in the final of Lisbon.

A few months later, neither the Cholo nor anyone in the Metropolitan doubts the commitment of Hermoso and Llorente. For this Madrid derby, in which the rojiblanco commands the table, neither Mario neither frames they are suspicious. On the contrary, Cholo has convinced them. And it has converted them. And playing with the faith of the convert, a derby guarantees performance. It happened to Raul playing meringue. And Juanfran’s conversion was historic and his myth increased with his shot at the post in the decisive penalty of the shootout of the final of Champions of Milan. Beautiful and Llorente have become. And Llorente, who asked Florentine That he sold to Atleti, is doing to many Atleti children. Among the fans there are also converts. Attest.