He WiZink Center hosted this monday the draw for the Copa del Rey basketball, an act that, from the media perspective, always has a spotlight that shines more powerfully than the rest, a question that is repeated every year: When can the Classic take place? If the answer is ‘in the final’, everyone is so happy. Then you have to get to it, of course, which in the KO tournament is not an easy task. The 2021 painting has left that path open, but with serious obstacles along the way: the Real Madrid will face Valencia in the quarterfinals, Euroleague team, and Barça will play with Unicaja, current runner-up. The morbid is served, and much more in the Palace, there where they starred two years ago the controversial ending of Instant Replay. The other two crosses are also brimming with attractions, with the return of Baskonia after a year of absence to face the Joventut, his last executioner in 2019, and with debutant Burgos against emerging Tenerife. “It’s going to be a show, I have no doubts,” he says. Antonio Martín, the president of the ACB. Sportingly speaking.

Martín refers to the show inside the track, to that of the “Best basketball”, and also to which it will arrive through television, specially worked for the occasion. The party, however, will not be complete. The public will be missing, the color in the gallery, the coexistence in the street, the best gathering of hobbies. February is too close for this to change. The pandemic rules. We have to be grateful that Madrid, in these circumstances, supports the Cup, just as it is doing with other sports in the first two months of the year: handball, futsal, rugby, athletics … A varied agenda to cope with misfortunes in the best way. Sport resists and helps to resist. Although nothing will be the same again until we can hug in the stands.