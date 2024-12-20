The Madrid Court sentences Rato to almost five years in prison for hiding his fortune from the Treasury

The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced Rodrigo Rato to four years, nine months and one day in prison in the case over the origin of his fortune, the last one he had pending. The judges of the Seventh Section consider the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and vice president of the Government with José María Aznar (PP) guilty of three crimes against the Public Treasury, one crime of money laundering and one crime of corruption. between individuals. It is his second sentence after the one he received for the Caja Madrid black card scandal. He was acquitted of the Bankia IPO fiasco.

Rato’s defense asks for his acquittal and says that the case against him is “a house of cards”

The sentence imposed is much lower than that requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which requested 63 years in prison for him for 11 tax crimes and crimes of money laundering and corruption between individuals. Furthermore, the court has found undue delays due to the length of time the investigation lasted. The investigation, which began in 2015, lasted for more than nine years, in which they accumulated more than 70,000 documents. The investigators investigated a convoluted corporate network based partly in tax havens such as the Isle of Man, Kuwait and Curaçao and hidden from the Treasury.

In addition to the aforementioned prison sentence, Rato has been sentenced to fines for a total of more than two million euros, and must pay the Public Treasury 568,413 euros, according to the sentence, of more than 1,200 pages, which can be appealed before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court. After hearing the ruling, the former politician has assured that he will appeal. “I will defend my rights in the corresponding appeals against a ruling that seems unfair and lacking in legal basis,” he stated when asked by journalists, Europa Press reports.

Double avenue for tax fraud

The resolution considers it proven that Rato committed tax fraud in two ways. On the one hand, hiding money that he had abroad from the Treasury. And, on the other hand, billing through instrumental companies for services that he provided personally, such as his hiring as an advisory director at Telefónica. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, which requested 63 years in prison for him, in this way he avoided taxation from “skyrocketing.”

One of the key elements of the trial was determining where Rato had his tax residence when he was managing director of the IMF, between June 2004 and November 2007. Regarding one of the tax crimes, that corresponding to the 2006 financial year, the judges understand that , despite residing in Washington, continued to maintain all of his assets and economic interest in Spain and, therefore, he was obliged to file his tax returns in this country as he actually did, as well as the money that arose with the tax amnesty did not include the amount defrauded in that year.

The other leg of the case is the alleged irregularities of Rato’s time at Bankia, whose presidency he became in 2010 in the midst of a power struggle between Mariano Rajoy and Esperanza Aguirre, who preferred Ignacio González for that position. Rato held that position until May 2012. The Prosecutor’s Office maintained during the trial that knowing that advertising expenses due to the expansion of the brand and its IPO were going to be high, Rato tried to “take personal financial advantage.” The judges consider it proven that Rato committed the crime of corruption between individuals by imposing that the Publicis and Zenith agencies obtain advertising contracts from Bankia in exchange for a bribe of 2,022,154.52 euros.

Regarding the rest of the accused, the Madrid Court has also convicted tax advisor Domingo Plazas for his cooperation in two of the tax crimes and in money laundering. And Alberto Portuondo, one of his alleged frontmen, for rigging Bankia’s advertising contracts. The latter is sentenced to three months and one day in prison and a fine of half of the commission received.

The court acquits, however, the rest of those accused of this crime, both the employees of Publicis and Zenith and these companies, as well as his personal secretary since 1983, Teresa Arellano; who was his ‘number two’ at Caja Madrid, José Manuel Fernández Norniella, understanding that they did not participate in the corrupt act.

His former brother-in-law Santiago Alarcó is also acquitted of the crime of money laundering of which he was accused; Ramiro Sánchez de Lerín, who was in relation to the Telefónica contract; and the administrator of several of his family businesses, Miguel Ángel Montero, for understanding that he had no participation in the crime of corruption between individuals, and that he could not be accused of any tax crime, as he had not been investigated by them during the investigation. of the cause. The Plazas Abogados firm is also acquitted, for not considering its participation in the events proven.

Tax amnesty

The investigation that brought Rato to the bench for the third time began after it became known that he had taken advantage of the tax amnesty approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012. Before the court, Rato acknowledged that he had been “wrong” to take advantage of that measure, since he mistakenly thought that it was “the easiest way” to raise the funds he had in three companies abroad.

Rato has already accumulated another sentence for taking public money. In his case, 99,054 euros from Caja Madrid, using the card with which he paid for trips to the snow, parties, alcohol and luxury bags. The sentence, confirmed by the Supreme Court in October 2018, attributes to him and his predecessor, Miguel Blesa, who committed suicide in July 2017, the maintenance of a system that allowed the leadership of the entity to “dispose at will ” of the money from the Fund for their personal expenses or any other that they decided. The existence of these “black cards for tax purposes” was revealed in an investigation by elDiario.es in 2013. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, of which he spent just over two behind bars after achieving parole in February. of 2021.

Rato, on the bench: portrait of a “powerful” man who made fraud and money laundering a “modus operandi”



The second of the trials he has faced did have a good ending for the former PP politician. In September 2020, the National Court acquitted him and the other 33 managers accused of crimes of defrauding investors and accounting falsehood in Bankia’s IPO. The court understood that its collapse after a failed market entry could not be attributed to the bank’s management team because the decisions that were adopted were based, or even urged, by the supervisors and the new laws on the financial sector that were being enacted in Spain and in the European Union.