The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced Emilio R., alias ‘El Loco’, to 12 years in prison for the murder of his mother-in-law, whom killed and dismembered in July 2020 burying his body a few meters from the house where they lived in the Madrid town of Chapinería.

The magistrates hold him responsible for the crime of murder through treachery previously defined, with the concurrence of the mitigating circumstances analogous to confession and undue delay, according to the judicial ruling to which Europa Press has had access.

It also imposes absolute disqualification during the time of the sentence, the payment of half of the procedural costs, as well as the measure of supervised freedom for a period of 5 years, to be served after the custodial sentence imposed, absolving him of the crime of desecration of corpses for which he also He was accused by the private prosecution exercised by María Luisa Fernández Camacho.

Emilio will comply with these facts maximum 8 years in prison, since the sentence must be subtracted from the almost four years he was in provisional prison, from August 8, 2020 to July 2024, the date on which his provisional release was agreed. An appeal may be filed before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.









Likewise, the Provincial Court confirms the verdict of the jury, which requested the acquittal of Emilio’s then partner and daughter of the deceased, Africa, who sat in the dock at the request of the private prosecution, who represented the sister. of the deceased.

The jury’s verdict

The seventh section of the Hearing thus confirms the jury’s verdict from a few days ago, to which Europa Press had access, which ruled out the application of the complete defense of mental disorder to Emilio ‘El Loco’ as requested by his lawyer and considered the mitigating circumstances of confession and undue delays proven, which has led to a reduction of the previously requested sentence.

In his statement, the accused admitted the crime during the trial and showed his remorse. «I regret everything. “I can’t imagine how I could have done that,” he said, ratifying the confession he made before the Civil Guard and the judge who investigated the case.

Emilio was arrested a few days after the events, on August 4, 2020, after finding human remains in a field near María Luisa’s home, in the Madrid town of Chapinería. ‘El Loco’ confessed before the Civil Guard that he killed and dismembered his mother-in-law with an ax and a saw, burying his dismembered corpse in three plastic bags in an open field.

The accused faced 18 years in prison at the prosecutor’s request for a crime of murder, while the family requested permanent prison that could be reviewed for both Emilio and Africa. The defense requested a complete defense for mental disorder with confinement in a psychiatric penitentiary center.

During the instruction, The accused stated that the head of the 73-year-old victim “had been taken away by vermin.” The crime occurred on the last weekend of 2020. The woman’s lifeless body was found half-buried in an area on the outskirts of Chapinería. The head has never appeared.