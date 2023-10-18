This Wednesday, the Provincial Court of Madrid ordered the reopening of the investigation into the murder of Francisco Javier Romero, alias jimmy, a Deportivo de La Coruña fan who lost his life on November 30, 2014 near the Vicente Calderón Stadium, after a pitched battle between Atlético de Madrid ultras and the Riazor Blues. The Chamber considers that there are “obvious criminal indications to identify those identified as being responsible” for the accusations made by the different parties involved in the procedure, including LaLiga.

The case had been archived in December 2022, due to an alleged “absence of a known perpetrator” and due to the lack of credibility that the corresponding judge assigned at the time to the story of a protected witness who claimed to know the identity of the murderer, considering that fell into constant contradictions. On that occasion, the trial concluded with fines of between 300 and 1,350 euros for 75 accused of participating in the mass brawl, without anyone being identified as directly responsible for the murder of the Galician ultra.

Now the Provincial Court has revoked said decree and has ordered new proceedings related to the events that occurred almost a decade ago in the vicinity of the Vicente Calderón Stadium. The League was one of the parties named to appeal last year’s decision to cease investigations. The organization led by Javier Tebas even went so far as to accuse the judge in charge of the case, whom they criticized for having engaged in “simplistic or innocent reasoning.”

In this way, the investigation of a case is reopened in which 82 fans of the two clubs involved have come to sit in the dock. The Frente Atlético and the Riazor Blues identify with ideological positions that are contrary to each other, which led to a call made by both groups on social networks, which led to the events already mentioned.

