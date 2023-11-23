The Provincial Court of Madrid has ordered the investigating court number 50 to reopen a case to investigate whether the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and two of her advisors have any criminal responsibility in the death of seven elderly people in a residence from the Ciudad Lineal district by not being referred to the hospital during the pandemic.

This case refers to seven residents of the Amavir Ciudad Lineal center who died without having been transferred to the Ramón y Cajal hospital and, furthermore, without having received health care at the center itself, in application of the indications of the Community’s non-referral protocol. of Madrid, nicknamed the “protocol of shame” by the families of the elderly. Their families filed a complaint, which was dismissed in the first instance, so they appealed to the Provincial Court.

This, in an order issued on October 25 to which this newspaper has had access, partially upholds the appeal, which alleged violation of the right to effective judicial protection and lack of motivation, and orders that it be investigated if there are indications of criminality in the decisions of Ayuso and two of his then advisors, that of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and that of Justice and Interior, Enrique López. The order indicates that “the investigation should have continued, mainly on the statement of those responsible for the protocols, as well as that of the former Minister of Social Policies, Alberto Reyero, and the director of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Yolanda Fuentes.”

This is the second time that the Provincial Court orders a court to reopen a case to determine whether there is political responsibility of senior officials of the regional government in the deaths of residents during the pandemic. This is a court in Collado Villalba, which is investigating Ayuso, Escudero and López, a procedure in which Reyero and the former general director of social and health coordination of the Community of Madrid, Carlos Mur, testified. “The Health Minister was my superior and of course he knew the protocols of the residences,” Mur admitted.

In a statement sent to this newspaper, Residence Tide has highlighted that the proceedings that were requested “reinforce what is referred to as the decisions taken to refer/not refer residents to hospital centers in direct relation to the protocols approved by the Community of Madrid and the technical and health resources with which The residences counted, both for care and monitoring of the health status of the residents, and to protect workers and residents from contagion of the coronavirus.”

