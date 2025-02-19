The Madrid cooked route 2025: restaurants participating with special menu and its price

The Madrid cooked route 2025 He has returned a year under the motto ‘The taste of Madrid’. This fifteenth edition, which is already underway since February 15, will be held until March 31. Until this day, Madrid and visitors can taste one of the most popular and recognized dishes of the gastronomy of our geography and, specifically, the Madrid. The event will feature a total of 42 restaurants that will offer their special menus with prices ranging between 14 and 39 euros.

Anyone who wants to taste this delicacy of Castiza cuisine can find most restaurants participating in the Madrid capital. However, the route expands to the municipalities of Guadarrama, Montejo de la Sierra or Alcalá de Henares. It even reaches other corners outside the community of Madrid such as Segovia, Toledo and Guadalajara.

In this gastronomic event, about 90,000 portions of this spoon dish are distributed ideal to combat the winter days of the capital. In addition, for the elaboration of this number of portions, the whopping amount of 60,000 kilos of noodles and 20,000 kilos of chickpeas is planned.

The Madrid cooked: tradition with an avant -garde touch

The ingredients of this stew remain simple: chickpea, meat (pork, cow and chicken), bacon, potato and some vegetable such as cabbage, carrot and thistle. According to the classic recipe, the key to success lies in cooking over low heat and in replacement. As for the way of placing it, everything is not usually served at once, but each element of the dish follows a specific order. This way of serving it is popularly known as ‘the dumps’: the first is the broth to which you can add noodles; The second turnaround corresponds to the main dish, the chickpeas with the potato and vegetables; and the third would be the meats.

The proposals of the participants range from the most traditional and traditional cooked to those who dare with a more avant -garde and innovative touch. Depending on the restaurant, the dish will be served in two or three overturns (soup, chickpeas with vegetables and meats). However, as an added, vegan diets also have a place in this gastronomic route because one of the participants has alternatives free of animal origin ingredients.

Kandrak is the restaurant offered by the vegan version of the Madrid -cooked classic. Not only do they have this option, but they also serve gluten -free and vegetarians. The Kandrak vegan menu has a cost of 25.95 euros and can be tasted on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit one of the participating restaurants

Being 42 participating premises, there are many options offered on the Madrid cooked route. Here You can find a list of all menus and their prices. Keep in mind that to eat in some of the restaurants it is necessary to reserve previously if you plan to go for your ration of cooked. Even some of them only serve the stew on certain days of the week. In addition, they offer a lot of information as to what the menu of each establishment includes, if they have options for children and even how cooked.

In the center of Madrid, establishments such as Malacatín, Los Arcos de Ponzano, Pancipelao, new Santa Teresa oven, bite, opera coffee, the great tasca, Manolo 1934, the Harry & Sally clock, Posada del Posada del Posada del Inn of Lion de Oro, La Bola, Casa Carola, Taberna Antonio Sánchez, Casa Coronel, Los Galayos, Puerta dengra, Taberna La Daniela, Harvard, the botanist, the Rayúa, Asador Llopis, La Matuca 1827, Casa Maravillas, Casa Larry, La Créte and Rte where always.

From the northern zone the grill the Toril, the whim of Montejo and restaurant Bar España; and from the east, south and southeast areas, in the town of Alcalá de Henares the Tavern of San Isidro; The Chinchón Tourism Parador participates in Chinchón; and from Alcorcón the D´juan.

On the other hand, in the Northwest area, in Guadarrama, is the Madrid; and in Collado Villalba, Kandrak. The city of Toledo also joins the route with the participation of the grill of Carmen, and the city of Segovia with the cooked mud restaurant, among others.

Vote for the best cooked

During this edition and as it has been done in previous years, diners will be able to vote for their favorite version. The lucky ones who try some of the rations of the participating premises may exercise their vote through the event website To choose the best cooked in the area. Within the vote you can find up to six categories: the best cooked, the best broth, best chickpeas, the best meat, the most traditional cooked and you can also vote for the best room service.

As requirements to participate in the vote, it is necessary to have tasted at least some of the rations of the route and it is very important to save the restaurant’s ticket. This is because participating in the vote involves entering a draw whose prize is valued at 2,000 euros.

According to the route’s own website, the prize consists of winning one of the 100 cooked that are drawn in this edition throughout the event, your own weight in wine from the dwellings of San Martín (Do Vinos de Madrid), your weight In olive oil from Madrid, your weight in chicks of Godín (Daganzo) and a acorn ham from the Salamanca Chacinas. The winner will be known once the route of this 2025 will end. It is essential that you present the restaurant ticket that you have chosen to collect the prize in case of winner of the draw.