The Madrid College of Physicians annuls the candidacy of the winner of the elections for president before taking office

Chaos in the Madrid Medical College one week before the inauguration of its new president and after numerous comings and goings during the electoral period. The Icomem Resources Commission has just announced that this Wednesday they issued the resolution by which the candidacy of Tomás Merina is invalidated. The current leader, Manuel Martínez-Sellés, affirms that there will be new elections, but he will not run for re-election.

‘Succession’ at the Madrid College of Physicians: three candidacies, an explosive resignation and transparency in question

Although the initial statement released by the College did not include the reasons that ruled out Merina despite winning the elections, sources close to the management confirm that he is a retired doctor, which is considered “incompatible” with the position. However, Merina was already registered as retired before appearing, and despite this, the body’s Electoral Board considered his request valid.

What’s more, his team maintains that the doctor continued treating patients and is listed as a member. Their surprise came when they learned that, a month after overcoming their rivals, it was argued that their proposal did not meet the minimum requirements to hold this position. Even more so being so close to his official appointment.

The new president was to take office next Wednesday. The current leader of the collegiate body, Sellés, came in last place in the December elections, and this is the reason he gives for not running again. “Having lost the previous elections morally disqualifies me from running again,” he considered in a video attached to the Icomem statement.

Merina believes that Sellés had a hand in the Commission

A few minutes after the news broke, Tomás Merina came out in defense of his project and harshly criticized the decision of the Resources Commission. “I was the winner of the elections with 47% of the votes. I was proclaimed by the Electoral Board of this same body,” he noted.

He does so, like his opponent, in a video released following the decision, which he does not hesitate to label as an “office maneuver” by Martínez-Sellés and his deputies. At the moment, there is no clear date for the next elections. In a later briefing note, Icomem for everyone –name of Merina’s team– has called the challenge, encouraged by Sellés during the campaign, “undemocratic”.

What’s more, the winner of the elections assures that one of the main members of the Resources Commission that today supports his dismissal is Jesús Castellano Alarcón; who, they maintain, was listed as a delegate in Sellés’ candidacy. At the time of publishing this article, Icomem has not agreed to share the complete document annulling Merina’s victory: they only shared a screenshot with the resolution that does not include the statement of reasons or the name of the five members of the commission.

Likewise, he emphasizes that he will put this unexpected turn in the hands of his team of lawyers to “put in place contentious-administrative resources” and “all kinds of legal measures” to avoid it. From Amyts, the majority medical union in Madrid – which from the beginning provided its support for Merina’s candidacy – agree that it is Sellés who “tries to undo dispatch maneuvers [misma expresión usada por el ganador de las elecciones] the result” despite the “broad support” it obtained from those registered.

The December elections had more participation than the previous elections and a total of 9,530 votes were counted. Merina won with 4,475 ballots followed by Esther Rubio, a third candidate, who received 2,580 supports. Then there was the president to date, who although he obtained 2,393 votes ended up below his two adversaries.

In a personal capacity, the general secretary of Amyts, Ángela Hernández, calls the operation “shameful.” In a statement, the Madrid College of Physicians – which until January 22 was still under the command of its former president, whose mandate has been plagued by controversies or accusations of lack of transparency– has insisted that the Resources Commission that adopts the decision is “independent”.

This mechanism is responsible for reviewing and resolving controversies that may arise in the electoral and administrative sphere of Icomem, but its resolutions are based on the support or refusal of the delegates, another support body made up of 482 registered doctors. Some Merina supporters; others, by Sellés.

Tomás Merina surprises, wins the Madrid College of Physicians and unseats a president accused of opacity



Against the Icomem resolution there is still an appealbut it will be practically impossible for this, if accepted, to arrive in time to reestablish order and allow Merina to take office as the new president on the scheduled day.