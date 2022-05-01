The Madrid City Council will begin to sanction electronically from this Monday all A passenger cars (diesel vehicles registered before 2006 and gasoline vehicles before 2000) that circulate in the low emissions zone (ZBE) of the capital. The non-permitted entry to these areas implies a serious infraction according to the new Traffic Law, which came into force on March 21, and which sets a fine of 200 euros. However, the Consistory set a temporary notice period, which ended at midnight on May 1.

Between January 1, when Madrid ZBE came into force, and April 9, the City Council has sent 56,653 informative letters to offenders, specifying the reasons for this regulation, the expected date for its implementation and the amount to which the penalty would have risen. From now on, these notices will become a fine notification. In this time, according to municipal data, the daily average of access has been 185,843 vehicles, of which only 942 were improper (0.51%).

Vehicles with classification B and C, Zero and ECO can enter, park and circulate without limitations in the interior area of ​​the M-30 ring road, except for those established in Madrid Central District for vehicles B and C. And Until January 1, 2025, merchandise distribution vehicles are exempt. Historical vehicles recognized as such by the specific regulations and those of emergencies and armed forces are also outside the general regulations.

what tag does your car have

The environmental label system is national. There are five categories, but only the four cleanest carry badges. To know the environmental category of a vehicle can be consulted on the DGT website. Gasoline cars registered before 2000 and diesel before 2006, the most polluting, do not have a label and are called A. Label B corresponds to gasoline cars between 2000 and 2006 and diesel cars from 2006 to 2013. Label C , gasoline after 2006 and diesel after 2014. Eco are hybrids in general and zero, electric or hybrid with a range of more than 40 kilometers. The sticker must always go on the front window.

Calendar of limitations

The calendar established by the City Council to limit the passage of vehicles is as follows:

From January 1, 2022. The access and circulation of class A passenger cars that are not domiciled in the capital, nor appear in the register of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles, on urban public roads inside the M-30 ring road is prohibited.

From January 1, 2023. Access and circulation on the M-30 will also be prohibited.

From January 1, 2024. The access and circulation of said vehicles throughout the municipality of Madrid will be prohibited.

From January 1, 2025. The ban will be extended to passenger cars A domiciled in Madrid and that appear in the register of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles. Neither will A vehicles other than passenger cars, such as trucks, vans, motorcycles and mopeds, be able to access or circulate through the capital.

exceptions

Madrid ZBE contemplates exceptions to the limitations of vehicles with environmental classification A from January 1, 2025. Vehicles specially adapted to be driven by or for the transfer of people with reduced mobility will be able to access ―provided they are registered in the access management system to Madrid ZBE and display the card―, and access will also be allowed for historic vehicles, emergency vehicles (firefighting) and those of the armed forces.

What is Madrid ZBE

Madrid Low Emissions Zone is regulated in the sustainable mobility ordinance (WHO) and contemplates the progressive restriction and by territorial rings of the circulation of passenger cars with environmental classification A from January 2022 to December 31, 2024. The Climate Change Law obliges the 149 Spanish cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to create low emission zones before 2023. The first to apply the regulations was Barcelona.

