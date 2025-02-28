02/28/2025



Updated at 2:32 p.m.





The delegate of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, has advanced this Friday that the Madrid City Council will work to “reverse” the report issued by UNESCO that advise against the creation of a literary coffee in the slope of Moyano, which this 2025 celebrates its centenary in the capital.

Speaking to the media from the Berlanga Hall of Centrocenter, in which the special program of the anniversary of this cultural space has been presented, the delegate has indicated that she has conversations with the spokesmen of the groups with representation in the Consistory to create a front that defends the need for this proposal on the slope. In addition, he has insisted that the resolution transferred from UNESCO “is simply a report” that is not “binding.”

A report by the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an advisory body of UNESCO in a matter of heritage, advise against the creation of a literary coffee in the Cuesta de Moyano. This is an idea that the Madrid City Council itself, in tune with the wishes of the booksellers, considered appropriate attending to an ancient request for book professionals and that estimated timely because it was useful to promote the survival of this centenary enclave.

“I think they have not understood well – in reference to UNESCO – what that coffee means and the need of that coffee, how that coffee can be the impulse that the slope needs to continue maintaining and face those next hundred years,” he stressed in statements collected by Europa Press.









Similarly, he pointed out that “it is very difficult” to give deadlines as to when news will be produced in relation to the implementation of a literary coffee in La Cuesta, since these “do not depend 100% on the town hall.” “What I can say is that for our part everything will be done with the speed that others allow it,” said the delegate.

“We would like to be able to do this and that we have also spoken a lot with the slope itself, with the blessings of UNESCO and that UNESCO understands that literary coffee is now a fundamental piece for improvement and for survival even of the slope of Moyano,” he has moved.

Finally, Rivera de la Cruz has slipped to the media the possible choice of Moyano’s slope as the image of the landscape of light. “An environment where the Prado Museum is, where the botanist is, where the slope is, where the retirement is, it is very difficult to choose one, but I think that this year we all agree that the focus must be moved towards the slope,” he concluded.