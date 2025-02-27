The Madrid City Council, the Ministry of Housing and the Public Business Public Entity of Lands have signed the collaboration agreement for the execution of the second section of underground works in the A-5, the Extremadura road. Thanks to this agreement, I know … You can definitely underground the highway to Avenida de la Aviation, which will contribute to materialize the development of the new camp of camping, one of the largest urban projects throughout the capital.

Regarding the financing of the works, the Consistory will assume 75% of the cost, while A sepes – public business public entity – will correspond to the remaining 25% with a limit of 146.25 million euros. Of the total amount, 35% will be paid at the time of the tender by the City Council, 40% when 75% of the work and the remaining 25% have been certified when the service is underway. If the final cost was greater than the initial 146 million, the rest would be paid by the Consistory.

It will be the team led by José Luis Martínez-Almeida who is responsible for drafting the A-5 underground project. They have pledged to process it diligently and with maximum agility. Likewise, the execution works will have to begin within a maximum period of 24 months since the green light will be created, and a surveillance and control commission will be created to do detailed follow -up of its evolution.

With this second phase of underground in the A-5, the works will last until the Aviation Avenue, thus expanding the work that began from October 11 of last year between the Green Paseo del Southwest and the Avenue of Father Piquer.

The collaboration between the two entities has been fundamental for the unlocking of the second phase of the works, but also for the new Campo neighborhood, one of the most important urban developments in our country, which will benefit from the construction of up to 10,700 homes.

Camp, the largest urban project in Madrid

On September 24, the urban initiative of the Campo neighborhood prepared by Sepes was approved in the Plenary Sepe. This fact, together with the expansion of the execution of the underground works in the A-5, suppose an advance for the conversion of Madrid in the southwest area, thus allowing the old barracks located in the area to be converted into homes in homes in good condition.

The Camp neighborhood recovers for the capital a large surface of public land that has lost utility and that will now be able to give another chance. In the area about 10,700 homes will be built, 25% of them on the available soil and the remaining 75% will be for spaces for enjoyment for citizenship and even green areas. All actions, the Consistory underlines, will be developed with the highest architectural and environmental quality.