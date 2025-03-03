The Provincial Court of Madrid has endorsed on Monday the opening of a separate piece in the case in which Alberto González Amador, a couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is investigated. So that the Immaculate Church instructor has Green light to investigate new crimes other than the alleged fiscal fraud and documentary falsehood. In a car from which magistrate Agustín Morales has been speaker, the audience has dismissed the appeal presented by González Amador’s defense against the opening of this separate piece.

This new line of research focuses on if González Amador used a company – Masterman SL – as a screen company to hide the income that another company of his – Maxwell Cremona received – by the Quirón group. In the car appealed by Ayuso’s couple, the instructor argued that Masterman was “an instrumental society” used by the mercantile of González Amador, Maxwell Cremona, “for fictitiously transfer part of the activity played and hired against Quirón Prevention SL “.

This means that the businessman, according to the instructor, was “simulating” that the Masterman company provided services that actually corresponded to Maxwell Cremona, all with the aim of defilting on paper the benefits that this last company really obtained.

The records of the head of the Court of Instruction number 19 of Madrid started from a report by the State Agency of the Tax Administration (AEAT) on the Corporation Tax of the year 2021. Maxwell Cremona, after signing a service contract with the Quirón Group, issued an invoice to the company Masterman SL in concept of “Customer Systems Consulting”.

The amount, with VAT, amounted to 726,000 euros. So that part of the revenues obtained from chirón passed, on paper, to the company screen. A day after the broadcast of this bill, 100% of Masterman’s participations were transmitted to Alberto González Amador. The “clear intentionality”, according to Immaculate Iglesias, was to transfer part of the income of Maxwell Cremona directly to González Amador.

In addition, the Masterman SL company was bought by González Amador’s company in 2020 for 499,836 euros, when 100% of the shares were later transferred to González Amador for only 3,000 euros. This leads to the National Court to conclude that “it is not unreasonable” to consider that the purchase actually purchases “I covered up the payment of an illicit commission”.

In the opinion of the Provincial Court of Madrid, “at this procedural moment” it is “appropriate” to open separate piece to “clarify” if the facts “can be constitutive of criminal offense.” The Court recognizes that the facts “may or may not” have a scope, but this conclusion must be “after the corresponding open investigation.”

Ayuso’s couple went last Monday to Plaza de Castilla to testify, but they accepted their right not to declare before the Immaculate Immaculate Iglesias. Next to him were cited another four investigated who also chose to remain silent.