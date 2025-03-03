The Provincial Court of Madrid has endorsed the open separate piece by the Immaculate Judge Iglesias to investigate if Alberto González Amadora couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, could have incurred the Different crimes commission to those who are already instructed in the main cause regarding an alleged fiscal fraud. Thus it is recorded on Monday, in which the magistrates Appeal appeal filed by the president’s lawyers from the president against the car by which the 19th Court of Madrid initiated separate piece.

González Amador appeared last Monday Before the magistrate as investigated in the main piece, although she was accepted by her right not to declare on the advice of her lawyers until this appeal was not resolved by affecting the cause instructed by two fiscal crimes.

The magistrates estimate a week after the present “procedural moment is appropriate the substantiation of the process in order to clarify if the facts subject to the open separate piece can be constitutive of criminal offense“. For the judges,” the economic and legal operations carried out, may or may not have the scope that is reviewed, but to the corresponding conclusion must be arrived After the corresponding investigation open “.

The magistrate agreed last October to open an investigation apart from the main procedure for the alleged use of a Instrumental Society to “hide income” of the Quirón Group that should have been declared. And he did it by partially estimating a reform appeal filed by the PSOE and more Madrid against the car in which the judge denied on July 31 all diligence interested in this part that exercises the popular accusation.

