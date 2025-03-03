The Provincial Court of Madrid has endorsed the investigation to Alberto González Amador, a couple of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the aim of investigating whether the employer made the payment of commissions to Quirón.
Specifically, and as explained EFEthe alleged payment of almost half a million euros will be investigated to the wife of the president of Quirón Prevention, in which the prosecutor sees a possible undercover commission.
