Organized by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Cuba, between February 5 and 7, the IV International Congress has been held in Havana, which I have had the honor of co -chappir.

The importance of this work meeting is demonstrated by the presence in the inauguration of Homero Acosta Álvarez, secretary of the National Assembly of Popular Power and the State Council; Óscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Cuba; Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the Popular Supreme Court; Yamila Peña Ojeda, Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba; Mayra Arevich, Minister of Communications and José Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional, Legal Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of Popular Power; and with Lilia María Hernández Doejo, president of the National Collective Law Organization (ONBC), among other Cuban and international authorities.

In Congress, a select representation of Spanish jurists, composed of the magistrates of the Constitutional Court, Juan Carlos Campo Moreno and Laura Díez Bueso; The president of the College of Notaries of the Canary Islands, Alfonso Cavallé, as well as the director of International Relations of the College of Registrars of Spain, Sergio Saavedra, and the specialist in Ibero -American Commercial Registry Law and commercial registrar, Belén Madrazo.

In my presentation I have influenced the role that administrative managers play as the first line of defense of our clients and I have focused on the advantages of the promulgation of the Organic Law of the Right to Defense, which I consider to place Spain as a reference in procedural rights at European level, consolidating the country’s commitment to the protection of fundamental rights and equitable justice. I believe that the Organic Law of the Right to Defense not only reinforces this right, but also reflects a renewed commitment to the values ​​of human justice and dignity that have guided their development throughout the last century.

He also explained that leaving administrative managers out of this rule, as well as other social collaborators, means forgetting the right to defense outside the judicial field. This forgetfulness can harm adequate protection of citizens’ rights. To guarantee comprehensive protection of the right to defense in all areas, judicial and administrative, it is necessary judicial Here lies the intrinsic connection between the right to defense and social equality: to guarantee an effective defense in the administrative field not only protects individual rights, but also promotes equity by allowing everyone, regardless of their level of knowledge or resources , can actively participate in economic and social life. This approach not only prevents inequalities, but also reinforces cohesion and confidence in public institutions.

And so we have been explaining to the members of the National Organization of Collective Laws to analyze possible collaborations that favor the consular procedures of the Spaniards residing in Cuba. Since then, there have been numerous meetings that we have held among delegations from both countries, which have culminated in an agreement, signed in 2024 between the ICOGAM with different Cuban institutions, the formation and facilitation of procedures related to the democratic memory law . In addition, the recent inauguration of the first two administrative managers in Havana and Artemisa have marked a milestone in modernization and support for MSMEs and their own workers in Cuba. This project, launched in November 2024. It is not for less than being proud of these actions that are the fruit of a workplace work.

Lilia María Hernández, president of the ONBC, explained, on the other hand, that the administrative management model, based on the Spanish system, has been adapted to Cuban reality. The relations between both institutions began several years ago, and recently they have established themselves with mutual visits between Cuba and Spain to adjust the model so that it adapts to local needs. This pilot project is not only a great opportunity to modernize the administrative sector in Cuba, but also represents an international collaboration bridge that allows you to learn from good global practices. Advances in digitalization are helping to accelerate the modernization of civil records, a key area for state efficiency. We are satisfied with the results so far, and we trust that this model will be key to the country’s economic strengthening, “he said

Management in Havana and Artemis have obtained positive results, with a significant increase in the number of contracts managed for MSMEs and self -employed workers, as well as in the income derived from these services. This administrative management model offers comprehensive advice in key areas such as the management of legal procedures, the formalization of contracts and the fulfillment of tax obligations, which allows MSMEs and self -employed workers to optimize their processes and improve their competitiveness.

The project is being closely followed by the Ministry of Justice of Cuba, and it is expected that in the coming months it will extend to other provinces of the country. The ONBC continues to work together with ICOGAM to ensure the success and expansion of this service, which is part of a greater effort to boost digitalization and administrative modernization in Cuba. This would be the first step to export our profession to other countries. The Spanish model of administrative manager is a successful model that should not be left alone in the field of our borders. The experience in Cuba will facilitate the migration of the model to other countries. In that sense, we have begun contacts with Argentina and we are working in Brussels in order to know our profession.

In addition, and not least, from the ICOGAM we are facilitating different resources for the digitalization of Cuban civil records, a necessary step to expedite the necessary procedures to access Spanish nationality in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned law.

g