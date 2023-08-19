Whether you’re in Madrid, Paris or Seoul, if you eat your ice cream cone down to the last crumb because it’s delicious, it’s almost certainly made in Cantabria. In this community, four companies make waffles (cones, eclairs, wafers, tulips, cookie cutters…). Two are small, two others are powerful, like Gonzalo Rios and Tanis. They began their activity decades ago, in the fifties, with stories behind enterprising people, of fighters in the harsh post-war period. And these family businesses have managed to place their artisan products all over the world, in more than 20 countries. France is the largest consumer of Cantabrian waffle irons, in addition to the Spanish clientele, although there is growing interest in Arab countries.

The manufacturers boast of the success of the quality: they are “gourmet wafers” or “premium wafers”, without dyes or preservatives. The recipe is the same as before: flour, water, fat, sugar, salt and aroma of vanilla or cinnamon. Except that instead of pasiega butter, soy lecithin and vegetable oils (coconut or sunflower) are used. “Without palm oil”, insist the manufacturers. They are vegan products (they do not contain milk or eggs), without GMO (genetically modified organisms) and they are also made gluten-free, based on rice flour instead of wheat flour.

Different types of Gonzalo Ríos wafers, in an image provided by the company.

And how is the perfect waffle? “Delicious, golden in color, toasty but not burnt. Zero acrylamides,” says Purificación Ríos, president of the Gonzalo Ríos firm, in front of the machine that turns wafers into cones. “Visually, some cones or waffles may look the same to you, but not all of them are the same. Nothing to do with a waffle of those that are like cardboard to one of ours. Eat the waffle, savor it and see how it behaves in your mouth. Is it crunchy? Is it nice or do you have a hard time biting it? How does the palate leave you? Clean or with a light layer of fat?

More information

“Resistant so that it does not give problems to the ice cream maker, golden, crunchy and with an extraordinary flavor”, corroborates Estanislao Fernández Tanis about the unique texture of a good waffle. If the ice cream cone or cookie is not delicate, if it is hard to bite and tires after several bites, it is that it is not high-end, say its makers. “Because we eat it and we have always eaten it, we make the wafer that we like. Our goal is to make the best waffles in the world. We bet on products that are good for health, with ingredients of the highest quality”, insists Purificación Ríos.

Both businessmen ensure that their waffles have an 18-month guarantee that they are perfect and crisp, and they strive to pack and ship, well prepared to avoid breakage. And it is not easy to stack such a fragile material: tulips, fans, rolls, square cut and round cookies, cones… The cone is iconic, the best seller (natural or wrapped in chocolate); with sizes from 65 millimeters in height (the mini) to 280 millimeters in height and 55 in diameter.

File photo of wafer-making in Tanis, in an image provided by the company.

Each manufacturer has a pattern, the wafers have different patterns that only experts recognize, and they work fine designs, such as the fan of hearts and the natural colored eclairs (raspberry, chlorophyll…) by Gonzalo Ríos or the edible teaspoons by Tanis.

The ice cream biscuit manufacturing process in Cantabria is traditional, but the volume of product and commercial distribution is industrial. The region is a real wafer powerhouse, with a major business. Factories work 24 hours. About 80,000 pieces come out daily in Gonzalo Ríos. In Tanis, approximately 164,000 units of cookies. “Only from wafers for ice cream we get 40,000,000 a year,” they say.

If now they make thousands, they made hundreds in their dates of origin. Stanislaus Tanis Fernández, worked in a hop plantation and when he returned home, in Iruz, he rolled up his sleeves again to make wafers, which he later sold during good weather, in spring and summer. Little by little, and with the whole family devoted to the task, what began as a means of obtaining a bonus became Barquillos y Galletas Tanis in 1955.

Manufacture of ice cream cones in Tanis, in an image provided by the company.

Gonzalo Ríos set up in 1958, together with his wife Purificación Cagigas, a small factory on the ground floor of the building where they lived in Santander. “In the deeds he put her work, but if she worked as much as he did,” claims the daughter. “My father has always been a fighter, very innovative and commercial. Without knowing the language, he traveled around France in his van selling waffles to the Cantabrian emigrants who had gone there out of necessity, out of hunger, and who had created dairies and ice cream parlors. He told me that he would stare at people, he would ask anyone who saw his Spanish face and that’s how he got to the places ”.

Among those post-war emigrants was Luis Ortiz, a countryman who emigrated to France at the age of 15, where he began selling ice cream with his family, and founded the ice cream company miko. The history of French ice cream makers is the focus of a documentary prepared by Maite Vitoria Daneris.

The current kings of the wafer, Gonzalo Ríos, in Bárcena de Cícero, in the Trasmiera region, and Tanis in Santiurde de Toranzo, in Valles Pasiegos, currently have large and modern factories. Gone are the modest facilities of the founders, with the heavy iron plates that shaped wafers that later, after passing them through a conical mold, were transformed into a cone.

An intense smell of biscuits, of caramel, perfumes the industrial warehouses, where the skillful hands of the operators (quite a few women) complement the action of the machines. The owners carry out continuous quality control, as well as prepare documents and prepare shipments that get smeared in the chocolate coating of the cones. “Here we are at everything,” says Purificación Ríos. “We have evolved in the production process, but always adapting it to the most traditional and artisan essence so as not to lose flavor and quality,” says Tanis Fernández. That is the secret, sweetened by a Cantabrian ice cream tradition.

Ice cream with a waffle, in an image provided by Gonzalo Ríos.

In the tierruca Ice cream is consumed all year round. It’s cultural, a cheap pleasure. Santander has about twenty ice cream parlors and only on the central Paseo de Pereda there are half a dozen. But the tub appears as a competitor to the cookie. “The person who likes ice cream and enjoys it eats it with a cookie. It has no point of comparison. But if the ice cream man has a bad waffle, I’m not surprised that the clientele asks for a tub. People are not stupid and prefer a good product”, says Purificación Ríos. “There is an interest in the excellence of the product, both ice cream and waffle.”