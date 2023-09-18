The Murcian Justice system raises the blinds again after the summer holidays and does so with one of the cases that have caused the most stir in the Region in recent decades. The Provincial Court plans to begin this Monday the macro-trial against the alleged mafia that nested, nearly a decade ago, in a group of agents from the Narcotics group of the National Police Corps of Murcia.

For four months and more than fifty sessions, the court will delve into a plot that broke out at the end of 2014 when the Internal Affairs Department of the National Police Corps dealt a surprising blow to the leadership of the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit ( Udyco) from Murcia. He did so with the arrest of the head of the Provincial Narcotics Brigade of the Judicial Police, Juan José Ll. C. For months, investigators investigated the relationship that this veteran agent had with an alleged criminal of Dominican origin, Nelson MN, alias ‘Willy’, who, apparently, acted as a snitch.

These investigations uncovered an alleged police corruption plot that will go to trial today with up to 17 defendants and a request from the Prosecutor’s Office for more than 375 years in prison. Only former inspector Juan José Ll. C., who for years was in charge of the ‘stupas’, faces prison sentences totaling two decades in prison for alleged crimes against public health, bribery, falsification of official documents and embezzlement of public funds.

The Public Ministry emphasizes that the relationship that this professional established with the confidant led to a “criminal consortium that continued for years.” And he demands that he be disqualified for 18 years from any public job or trade that has to do with security.

He will also be accompanied on the bench by his predecessor in office, Inspector Francisco M.; and two police officers who at that time were working at the Carmen district police station, Manuel AS and Ismael SR. The Prosecutor’s Office requests for the first 16 years and ten months in prison and another 15 years of disqualification from employment and public office, and sentences of between 21 and 19 years in prison for the other two.