The Completion of the school year involves in most cases the completion of an end-of-year trip. However, in this era marked by the pandemic, these types of events can be dangerous and massive contagions can occur, as well they have corroborated several autonomies.

Madrid (320 infections), Valencian Community (67), Galicia (50), Basque Country (49), Murcia (18) and Aragon (10) have reported more than 500 infections associated with outbreaks linked to end-of-year trips to Mallorca. The figure could increase, since there is still screening continues.

Likewise, it must be added that 476 young Andalusians are currently in isolation after making end-of-year trips to the aforementioned island, as reported by Juanma Moreno, president of the Board.

As agreed on Thursday by the Report of Alerts of the Ministry of Health, people who are or have participated in end-of-year trips to Mallorca should be considered “close contacts” after the infections detected in the last hours.

Madrid

In the capital they have been detected 320 positives among students aged 17 to 19, affecting 61 Basic Health Zones of the Community of Madrid. They all traveled between June 18 and 20 and stayed in eight hotels in Mallorca. As a consequence of the mega-outbreak, there are another 2,000 students isolated by their relationship as close contact of the positive cases.

Galicia

Julio García Comesaña, Regional Minister of Health, stated in 50 coronavirus positives associated with these trips. The largest nucleus is located in the city of Pontevedra, although they are also spread across Vigo, Lugo and Ourense.

Basque Country

They were trips allegedly organized by the students themselves after finishing the course. Now, the Department of Health is developing a screening in which Saliva tests will be carried out on around 250 to 300 people.

Valencian Community, Murcia and Aragon

In the Valencian Community 67 infections have already been reported from an end-of-year high school trip to Mallorca. Those affected have mild symptoms. For its part, Murcia has confirmed until this Friday 20 cases related to the same travel history to Mallorca, of young people between 17 and 21 years old, mainly from the municipalities of Murcia and Las Torres de Cotillas.

Finally, Aragon reported that ten positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in a group of 15 young people who were in Mallorca from June 12 to 18.

Imported bud

The Balearic Executive believes that these outbreaks could be caused by an asymptomatic visitor, given that no cases have been detected on the islands. Iago Negueruela, Government spokesman, recalled that these trips were organized by agencies of the Peninsula and has trusted that the authorities of each territory act with forcefulness.

The foci detected

The Balearic leaders have already detected the sources of infection of the mega-outbreak. According to what was reported by the half thousand infected, there were several situations where contagions could be facilitated. One of the epicenters was a reggaeton concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma. For this reason, the organizer of the event has opened a file for a very serious infraction and could face a fine of between 60,000 and 600,000 euros.

On the coast of Arenal de Llucmajor they have also been found other points of contagion by different parties, both in boats and on land. As reported by the Ser string, 9 hotels are being investigated: Luna Park, Sun Club El Dorado Resort, Blue Sea Arenal Tower, Blue Sea Mediodia Arenal, Félix Arenal, Cassandra, JS Paradise Beach Music, Palma Bay Club Resort and Whala Beach.