In a new crossroads between the government and the opposition, now they “threw themselves with bricks.” It is that in the act led by President Alberto Fernández, accompanied by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province, Sergio Massa, among others, criticized Macrismo for the execution of the housing plan between 2015 and 2019. Hours later, the Cambiemos official in charge of the area, Ivan Kerr, came out to respond with numbers from his management.

In Ensenada, where the Government sought to disseminate a photo of unity in the midst of an internal climate convulsed by crossings between officials and after the ruling of the Court in favor of the City of Buenos Aires due to the presence in schools, the President launched the ” Reconstruir Program “, destined to finish the construction of 55 thousand houses, criticizing macrismo.

In the middle of the speech in which he spoke of an investment of $ 110,000 million, Alberto Fernández also said: “55 thousand houses like these were built like this and they stopped being built in 2016. The hatred was so enormous that they preferred to leave it to the Argentines homeless before Argentines remember that there was a President who took care of them, which the market never takes care of. “

The one who answered was Iván Kerr: “Blaming now 50 unfinished homes on the previous government, when before former governor María Eugenia Vidal, Peronism ruled the province of Buenos Aires for more than 28 years, is a clear example of not wanting to take responsibility for each one of us in history. “

Iván Kerr, former Secretary of Housing during the macrismo responded to the Government for criticism in the execution of the construction plans between 2015 and 2019.

And he detailed: “The works to which the President referred today were agreed in 2008 (ACU: 130/08 – 50 Homes – Ensenada) and should have been completed long before December 2015. By the time Mauricio Macri assumed the works in question they were already paralyzed, like many so many throughout the country. At that time the skeletons of the works already existed “.

The former official who also presided over the Procrear, referred to the progress of the work when they received the plan. “It had been more than eight years when we assumed the government. More than enough time to finish the houses that according to a report had a financial advance of 67.09% but a physical advance of 47.77%. Of course, the work was paralyzed because it had nothing to certify and financial progress overdrawn, “said Kerr.

“From the Ministry of the Interior, led by Rogelio Frigerio, we issued resolutions such as Res. 61/16 and Res. 62/16 so that the executing entities could rescind or reconvene them and thus be able to terminate them. Something very similar to the Reconstruir program now announced , with the only difference that we did not go to any public act with the entire cabinet to blame and sow hatred, “said the former Macri official.

And also, Kerr pointed out that together with María Eugenia Vidal they had created the “Recupeba” program, intended exclusively for the Province of Buenos Aires “with the intention of reactivating a large number of unfinished homes, and we intimated all executing entities, municipalities and others to present the certificates to update and finish those works. ”

Mario Secco, the mayor of Ensenada, paraphrased former dictator Leopoldo Galtieri. Photo: TV capture.

In that sense, Kerr also targeted Mario Secco, the mayor of Ensenada where the act was held this Wednesday. “He never requested the reactivation of these homes and that is why the works remained where they are. Other executors of housing programs, mayors, governors, regardless of their political color, were able to refinance and finish a large number of homes they had in identical situations “.