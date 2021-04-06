The Macri family entered a countdown to avoid the bankruptcy of Correo Argentino SA, controlled by Socma, the holding company founded by the father of the former president. This Monday the lawyers presented a new brief, with 410 conformities to your payment proposal, which includes a cancellation of the debt recognized for them, in 1,000 million pesos in favor of the State. The judge Marta Cirulli You have up to ten days to decide whether to declare the bankruptcy of the company or whether to approve the proposal.

When Mauricio Macri was President of the Nation, the Government and the company reached a payment agreement, according to which the Macri Group had to pay 300 million pesos in 15 years, with an interest rate of 7%. The prosecutor of the Civil and Commercial jurisdiction Gabriela Boquin, rejected that proposal because he considered it “ruinous, abusive”, and whose “irregular acceptance seriously damages the patrimony of the national State”. He said that the debt was 70,000 million pesos.

From the company they maintain that the figure denounced by the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office “is incorrect”, and recently based on a report from the Receivership that responded to the query of the creditors Transporte Chimiray SRL and Carlos Mariano Moiraghi, and from Correo itself SA, maintained that applying the rate mentioned by the Receivership for the readjustment, as of February 28, 2021 the debt was 1,011,610,941.75 pesos.

All this is developed within the framework of cramdown (rescue process) ordered by Judge Marta Cirulli. This instance begins when the bankrupt does not reach an agreement with its creditors, then they and interested third parties are given the possibility to make an offer to keep it operational.

The General Trustee stated on various occasions “that the readjustment of the verified credit of the National State must conform to the parameters established in the Concession Contract.”

In other words, if both parties had already anticipated and agreed on what the adjustment mechanism would be in the event of non-compliance, “these are the criteria that – according to this opinion – should be applied.”

In this context, Socma as the controlling company of Correo SA made an offer where Category A creditors, that is, to the State “are offered full payment (100% -one hundred percent) of the capital verified or declared admissible, plus its interests calculated at the contractual rate resulting from the verifying judgment from the filing in bankruptcy and until the date of effective payment “.

Based on the numbers analyzed by the company, the recognized debt would be 1,000 million pesos, and it offers to pay it in full. Now The public prosecutor’s office and the Treasury Office, led by Carlos Zannini, must decide on the offer.

To give greater support to their proposal, this Monday Socma made another presentation, in which they claim to have 410 conformities “which amount to an approximate total of 59% of capital and, according to our calculation, imply about an approximate 85% of the verified capital “.

Likewise, they accompanied the proposal with 94 ratifications of the conformities, and that due to their volume “emphasize their representativeness and significance, and clear up any suspicions regarding the origin of those already presented,” Socma’s lawyers indicated.

If the offer is not satisfied and the rescue process does not advance, the next instance for Judge Marta Cirulli will be decree the bankruptcy of the Argentine Mail.

The cramdown It began when in 2019 the State rejected the last of the proposals that the company had made to avoid the salvage process. That proposal consisted of the cash deposit of 296 million pesos 30 days after the agreement was approved. In addition, it offered an update of the interest on the debt, but linked to the payment by the State of some of the lawsuits filed by the Post for the confiscation of the signature in 2003 by Néstor Kirchner.

