The situation occurs at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. When the family enjoys pasta or barbecue at the end of the weekend. The TV is on TyC Sports, where the previews of the weekend’s matches are shown. Then comes Racing’s turn, which in a few hours will play with River, and this dialogue occurs in the Abran Cancha program: “Lauta, how long until (Ezequiel) Maggi is the starter?“Florencia Vezza asks Lautaro Salucho, the journalist who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the Academy, from the flat. Then, the Gringo Cingolani, a journalist with a long career, gets involved with a joke from another era: “Did you like Maggi, didn’t you?”

The TyC journalist continued to focus on soccer players: “Anyone who has seen Racing liked Maggi how Maggi plays.” To which Cingonai insisted: “He’s blond, fachero, you liked Maggi!”.

The journalist had to justify that she was analyzing the player from a football perspective and Salucho, who seemed more aware of his partner’s macho comment, tried to leave in an elegant way and explained that the kid, the last great appearance of the Academy, as pointed out by the journalist, for now would be part of the reelevos.

A Twitter user named Ignacio Sbaraglia caught the situation that soon became a TT on the bird’s network. One of the colleagues who went to bank with Florencia Vezza was the journalist Antonella Valderrey: “In addition to delaying a thousand years, they are disrespectful,” citing Sbaraglia’s tweet.

One of those who wanted to save his companion was the journalist Guido Glait, who shared the apartment with the Gringo and invited Valderrey to “practice the most worthy art of checking,” arguing that the situation was taken out of context without understanding the misplaced situation of the situation.

Despite the intensive campaigns heard every day in the media (including sports media) against sexist comments and gender violence, the situation is worrying. More, if the communicators themselves continue to download a message like Cingolani’s.

It remains to be seen if the journalist apologizes for the situation or continues to be convinced that his comment was a contribution to the midday television show.