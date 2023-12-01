Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

After the pilot became “incapacitated,” a Ryanair plane had to make an emergency landing in Krakow. The plane dropped 7,000 meters within ten minutes.

Krakow – Dramatic minutes over Poland. On Sunday evening, November 29th, a plane had to make an emergency landing in Krakow. The plane was on its way from London to Rzesow (Poland) and was forced to lose thousands of meters of altitude within a few minutes. The Polish Aviation Safety Authority has launched an investigation and lists the report as a “serious incident”.

Pilot became “suddenly incapacitated”: air emergency shortly before Krakow

On November 26, 2023, the plane took off from London at around 8 p.m. In a first report from the Polish Aviation Safety Authority PKBWL It is described that the pilot “suddenly became incapacitated”. The second pilot then had to take over the flight.

The flight radar of the Boeing 737 that had to make an emergency landing in Krakow. © Screenshot/Flightradar24

The Boeing had to make an emergency landing in Krakow. At around 9:45 p.m. the pilot initiated the descent. Within ten minutes, the plane sank 7,000 m, flight data shows Flightradar24. Accordingly, the Boeing 737 made a loop over Krakow before it could land.

“Serious incident”: Landing of ambulances and fire engines secured

The plane landed safely in Krakow around 10 p.m. The landing there was secured by an ambulance and fire engines. The pilot subsequently received medical assistance. Nothing is yet known about his exact condition. The Polish aviation safety authority classified the event as a “serious incident”. Investigations have been initiated. As a result of the emergency landing, there were several minutes of delays in various takeoffs and landings. The Aviation Herald first reported the incident.

Many people are very afraid of flying. Nevertheless, most people consider airplanes to be the safest means of transport. This is what he reports on Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry. Nevertheless, there are always incidents in which passengers and crew are put in danger. Particularly bad weather is often a reason for turbulence and emergency landings. A Condor plane was hit by lightning and then had to make an emergency landing in Munich. An emergency landing in Rome was necessary due to shocking hail damage to a Delta Airlines aircraft.