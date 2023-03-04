Just beginning to get on track the Cruz Azul cement machine and he could already lose his way, because from Italy, according to various national and international media, they take for granted the interest in one of the most outstanding players of the cement team.

As it has transpired in the last hours and prior to the duel that will hold Blue Cross against the Mazatlán FC squad on Sinaloan lands, the interest of two Italian teams for the celestial contention Erick “Pitbull” Lira, containment of the machine that has become one of the bulwarks of the cement ecuador.

Lira who has added a total of 710 minutes as a starter in the 8 duels that Cruz Azul has played in this tournament, is intended according to international sources, according to information provided by Ekrem Konur, a Turkish journalist who covers the European pass market, Fiorentina and Udinese have shown strong interest in the undisputed owner of La Máquina. This, in view of the next transfer window, which will take place after the end of the 2023 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX.

This means that the 22-year-old retainer, from the UNAM Pumas and currently owned by Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste, could join the current legion of Mexicans who play in Italy’s Serie A, so Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Johan Vásquez (Cremonese) and Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana) could receive Mexican company very soon in Italy.

Hard hit.

Blue Crosswhich has not had a good tournament at all, but, on the contrary, a project that was expected of a lot with Raúl “El Potro” Gutiérrez ended with a more than necessary divorce, because the machine after its first 6 duels He did not know what it was to win, concluding the El Potro project, being plunged into the basement of the general classification.

We recommend you read:

Lira, who of the last 17 games that he has played with Cruz Azul, started in all of them and in 16 of them he completed 90 minutes, being a must-have both in the Potro scheme, then in Joaquín Moreno’s internship and today with Ricardo Ferretti , which would be a hard blow to the scheme of the machine itself that today could go in search of its fourth win in a row