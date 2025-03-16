The Macedonia government confirms 59 dead after a fire in a Kocani nightclub

The Interior Minister of Macedonia del Norte, Panche Toshkovski, confirmed this Sunday that in the fire in the ‘Pulse’ disco of Kocani, east of the country, at least 59 people died, mostly young, and that about one hundred were injured.

A total of 59 people, mostly young people, died this morning in a disco in the Macedonia city of Kocani, east of the Balkan country, by a fire allegedly caused by pyrotechnics used inside the room during a concert.

As reported by the Minister of the Interior of Macedonia del Norte, Panche Toshkovski, in addition to the fatal victims there are 155 injured, of which 22 are in serious condition.

“The exact causes will be determined, and all those responsible will account. A part of the organizers have been arrested, while other organizers are among injured people, ”said Toshkovski in statements to the press early in the morning.

The first information indicates that the fire was caused by the improper use of pyrotechnics inside the room, in which the local band DNK (DNA, in Spanish) acted. After the fire began, panic took place in the disco and a stampede. Inside the premises, with 12 years of history, there were around 500 people, although the capacity was just 250. Many of the victims died suffocated by smoke while others died burned.

The disco worked with a counterfeit license, a revelation that led to the arrest of several officials of the Ministry of Economy in Skopie, added the minister. “The company does not have a legal license. I can say that this license, like others in the past, is related to bribery and corruption, ”said Toshkovski.

According to the minister, more than 20 people are under suspicion, from which 15 were arrested. Some of the suspects died during the fire, while others are injured and were hospitalized. Among the detainees are a former Secretary of State for the Ministry of Economy, responsible for the licenses of the clubs, a department director of the same Ministry and a former director of the National Directorate of Protection and Rescue.

Among the 59 deaths, four were members of the DNK band, which acted during the tragedy, another dead was one of the owners of the album. Of the 155 wounded, 22 are in critical condition and will be transferred to receive medical treatment in Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.

“I saw many corpses and hundreds of injured. You can imagine what it is to pass over bodies while looking for your sister, ”a 16 -year -old brother, hospitalized in a Shtip clinic, south of Kocani, told the media.

In social networks and in several local television channels, mobile phone videos of the moment in which the fire begins inside the disco begins.

“The government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy,” wrote Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, on social networks.

“It’s a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreplaceable, ”added the president.

Mickoski will also request the postponement of the Summit of Leaders of the Western Balkans, scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday in Podgorica, his office in Skopie reported.

The Macedonia Football Federation announced that due to Kocani’s tragedy, the league day is suspended this Sunday in all categories of the Balkan country.