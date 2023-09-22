After the launch of iPhone 15the products of Manzana They continue with promotions, this is the case of this one MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256 GB SSDwhich has a 41 percent discount in Amazon Mexico. The original price of this laptop is 25,999 pesos and drops to 15,399 Mexican pesos and the best of all is that you can buy it in months, from 3 to 24 depending on what you choose. Below we tell you its characteristics and what the payments would be like if you decide to buy it with your credit card.

Features of the discounted Apple M1 Chip MacBook Air

The MacBook Air M1 that is discounted on Amazon Mexico has the following characteristics:

13-inch retina display

Battery that lasts up to 18 hours

8GB RAM

SSD storage 256 GB

Backlight keyboard

FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID

2020

For more information click click here

This MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip, Specifically designed to deliver unparalleled performance. Thanks to its 8-core architecture, you will experience unprecedented speed in executing tasks, from web browsing to video editing.

The 13-inch Retina display It features vibrant colors and unbeatable clarity in your photos and videos. Plus, True Tone technology automatically adjusts white balance to match ambient lighting, giving you an optimal viewing experience every time.

with his 256GB SSD, you will have ample space to store your documents, photos and applications. Forget about space concerns and make the most of your unrestricted creativity.

How does monthly payment work on Amazon?

In the case of this product, the option you have on credit is the monthly payment with financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. The Discounted Macbook Air M1 remains from 25,999 to 15,399 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $15,797.83

6 months: $16,078.10

9 months: $16,486.17

12 months: $16,695.60

18 months: $17,692.90

24 months: $17,266.90

To purchase it click this link

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits. Don’t miss this incredible offer on the MacBook Air M1 SSD 256 from 2020 on Amazon. With a 41% discount, this is an opportunity that doesn’t come around every day.