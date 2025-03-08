The Macarfi guide recognizes three Spanish restaurants as the best in the world

Spain continues to shine on the gastronomic panorama international. While Michelin stars and Repsol suns usually mark culinary excellence, the Macarfi guide has established itself as an independent reference that, year after year, elaborates its own list of the best restaurants in the country.

This 2025, its most important recognition has fallen to three establishments that They have led the ranking for three consecutive yearswhich has earned them the distinction of TOP OF THE TOPS MACARFI. It’s about Enjoy (Barcelona), Diverxo (Madrid) and Etxebarri grill (Vizcaya), three temples of gastronomy that have already been out of future votes for their indisputable excellence.

A different guide and with increasing prestige

The Macarfi guide was born with the intention of offering a credible and independent gastronomic criteria. Unlike other classifications that depend on anonymous inspectors, this guide is based on the valuations of an extensive network of ambassadors, among which are chefs, specialized journalists and lovers of gastronomy.

This year’s list not only recognizes the best restaurants in Catalonia, Madrid and Euskadi, but also of La Rioja, Valencian Community, Andalusia, Cantabria and the Principality of Asturias. Besides, The founder of the guide, Manuel Carrerashas announced that in 2026 seven new communities will be incorporated, which will cover the entire peninsular territory.

The three temples of Spanish gastronomy

The maximum recognition of the Macarfi 2025 guide has fallen to three restaurants that have been authentic referents in the culinary world in recent years.

Enjoy (Barcelona) He has become the spiritual heir of El Bulli. Founded by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, three alumni of Ferran Adrià, this restaurant is an ode to gastronomic creativity. Its tasting menu is a sensory trip that combines technique, surprise and emotion in each bite.

Diverxo (Madrid) by Dabiz Muñoz, has revolutionized haute cuisine with its radical concept and its unique staging. The Madrid chef has turned his restaurant into his own universe where each dish is an explosion of flavor and avant -garde. Its distinctive gastronomic "canvas" continues to set a trend and breaking barriers.

Etxebarri grill (Axpe, Biscay) It is the kingdom of fire and grilled. Under the baton of Bittor Arginzoniz, this grill has raised the grill kitchen at an unmatched level. With a refined technique and a selection of impeccable raw materials, each dish reflects the essence of the product at its expression.

A ranking that continues to grow

In addition to these three giants, the Macarfi guide has prepared a Top 10 with some of the best restaurants in Spain. Among them, names are as prominent as Celler de Can Roca (Catalonia), Since 1911 (Madrid), Elkano (The Basque Country), The Echaurren portal (Rioja), Bardal (Andalusia), Ricard Camarena (Valencia), Amós Cenador (Cantabria) and Martial House (Asturias).

This ranking confirms the golden moment of Spanish gastronomy and its ability to maintain a first -class culinary offer, combining tradition, innovation and excellence in each proposal.

The most anticipated reopening of the year

In each edition, the Macarfi guide also rewards the best openings of the year in the calls Rookies. On this occasion, the great winner has been the Ibai bar of San Sebastiánthat more than an opening has meant an expected reopening for critics and Foodies in equal parts. This mythical restaurant, which closed its doors in 2020 after almost 40 years of history, has returned to the life of the hand of the Chef Paulo Airaudorecovering the essence of Basque cuisine with its unmistakable contemporary touch.

In short, the Macarfi guide demonstrates again why it is one of the most important references of Spanish cuisine. With a voting system based on the criteria of experts in the sector and increasingly wide coverage, it has established itself as a reliable thermometer of culinary talent in our country. And with three Spanish restaurants at the top of the world, it is clear that Spain continues to mark the pattern in the global haute cuisine.