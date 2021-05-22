One of the most used appliances in everyday life are undoubtedly microwaves. The technology on which they are based was discovered in 1940, although They did not begin to be commercialized until two decades later.

Its surprising use During those 20 years it has now been revealed by the technological web Gizmodo: heat frozen hamsters and try to bring them back to life. At first, the idea went through to freeze the rodents almost to death, to later try to revive the tissue by applying heat directly. Thus, it was intended to advance research on the freezing of organs and blood plasma.

Alternative method

However, the success of the experiment was very low. Almost no mice were revived, and there were also severe burns in animals. Due to this reason, the scientists decided to opt for another method: diathermy. This procedure consists of use electromagnetic currents to produce heat as a form of therapy.

Expert James Lovelock explained the decision to apply this treatment: “A biologist, Audrey Smith, was able to revive a hamster that had been frozen. When they woke up, suffered a gigantic burn on their chest. That must have been quite painful and complicated. I thought it was A lousy way of doing it, so I said ‘why not use diathermy?’

Healthy seven months later

Thus, he placed some magnetrons inside a box containing a Faraday cage. This system was essentially a modern microwave oven: “We put the hamster there, frozen. I put the appliance on full power in the microwave and after so many seconds the hamster he woke up and started wandering. “

“In one case, a single rat resuscitated 10 times after being cooled at intervals of 2 to 10 days each time. The rats were kept under observation and remained healthy seven months after their terrible experience “Lovelock detailed.