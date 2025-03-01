The macabre ritual of skulls that were used as trophies in the iron age in Spain

Stuck in the bone, the oxidized iron was melting with the skulljoining in death what in life was flesh and thought. There was no mercy on that ritual: the cut head was not only a trophy, it was a message. Exhibited at the top of a wall or at the door of a house, that macabre shows power left no doubt. In the iron age in the Iberian Peninsula, fear is sculpted in bone and metal.

This ritual chilling was not an empty gesture. The practice of nailing heads was used to intimidate enemies And at the same time, hold ancestors. But not all skulls received this destination. According to a study published in April 2025 in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reportsthis tradition varied in each settlement, revealing not only cultural differences, but also clues about mobility and social interactions in the northeastern of the Iberian Peninsula, in what today is Spain and Portugal.

Who were the beheaded of the iron age?

Despite the brutality of the scene, it was not just an act of violence. In the Catalan sites of Ullastret and Puig Castellarseparated by about 100 kilometers and abandoned with the arrival of the Romans in the third year, archaeologists have found seven male skulls that show signs of having been nailed. In some cases, the nail was still embedded in the bone. But, Who were these men and why their heads were exposed in that way?

Not everyone was local. In Puig Castellar, Three of the four individuals were outsiderswhile in Ullastret there was a mixture of premises and not local. To determine this, the equipment used bioarcheology and analysis of stretch and oxygen isotopes present in the dental enamel.

This methodology allowed to reveal Diet details From individuals and, from there, deduce whether the food consumed from the region or from distant areas, which helped to locate the origin of these men.

The language of fear: what do skulls with nails have

The location of the skulls also reveals important differences in the meaning of the ritual. In Puig Castellar, they were placed on visible walls, suggesting that they were power exhibitions directed both towards external rivals and to exercise internal control. On the other hand, in Ullastret, the local skulls appeared in the streets of the urban center, near the entrances of the houses, which supports the hypothesis that belonged to important community members. One of the Ullastret skulls, of possible foreign origin, was found in an outer wall, indicating that it could have been a War trophy.

The archaeologist Rubén de la Fuente-Seoaneco -author of the study and member of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​explained that “if they were war trophies, they would not This observation sheds light on the social complexity of these communities, suggesting that the choice of individuals for the ritual responded to more elaborate criteria of what was thought.





In addition, mobility patterns reveal something even more interesting: differences in territorial organization and natural resources management. The study of vegetation samples close to the deposits showed different environmental practiceswhich reflects a dynamic society. “This differentiation reflects a complex society with important local and external interactions,” said De la Fuente-Seoane.

Far from being a simple barbarism practice, the ritual of skull nails offered a form of communication as powerful as disturbing. Not only marked belonging or exclusion, he also wove stories of conquest, power and memory. The head stuck was not just an end: it was a symbol of what should be remembered and what should never be repeated.