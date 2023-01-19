Michael Dudley, a man residing in the state of Washington, in the United States, was accused of killing two people who were tenants in a property he owned in 2020.

The 64-year-old suspect would have murdered and dismembered Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend Austin Wenner, 35 and 27 years old respectively, and had put their body parts in some suitcases, which were found by three young people, who They uploaded a video to TikTok showing the content of these, according to the station ‘KING5’.

(You may be interested in: The security guard who stole a stock car and became a porn actor).

State prosecutors assured that the fatal victims were renting a room in a Dudley property, located in the town of Burien. However, the landlord reportedly argued with the couple because they were behind in rent.

After the guilty plea, several relatives of the victims wept silently in court, later expressing their relief at the end of the session.

“I’m so grateful that justice has been served… The world is a safer place without Michael Dudley,” Charleen Kriens, Wenner’s mother, said outside the courtroom, according to The Seattle Times. We will never be fully cured, but our family will not allow Michael Dudley to take our lives as well.”

[Actualización del caso] Michael Lee Dudley, 62, has been indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of Austin Wenner and Jessica Lewis, whose remains were found inside a suitcase. pic.twitter.com/RJDI062YFH — Morbid World 💀 (@mundo_morbido) September 12, 2020

Gina Jaschke, Jessica Lewis’s aunt, thanked the Seattle Police Detective Corps for promptly solving the case: “I knew in my heart that he was guilty from the start. I’m so glad he’s done.”

According to the same outlet, Seattle assistant prosecutor Raymond Lee acknowledged that all the evidence pointing to Dudley’s guilt was circumstantial, despite the fact that they could never find the weapon with which the man would have murdered the couple: “No crime it’s perfect… (but) the things he missed created a trail that led the police right to him.”

(Also read: The million-dollar inheritance drama that Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley’s only daughter, lost).

However, Dudley’s lawyer, Bradley Barshis, was critical of the investigation, saying the evidence was invalid as police found only a small bloodstain in the room. The lawyer compared the bloodstain with the amount that can be in an average human body, which is equivalent to five liters.

“There was just nothing there because nothing happened at my client’s house,” Barshis said.

For now, the trial is expected to conclude on March 10, the day Dudley will be sentenced, according to the ‘New York Post’. He could face life in prison without the right to access parole.

The victims were wedding couple Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner, who were dismembered approximately three days before they were found at Duwamish Head, Seattle. pic.twitter.com/5mARrlGW47 — Morbid World 💀 (@mundo_morbido) August 19, 2020

reconstruction of the facts



On June 9 of that year, the day of the altercation, a neighbor called the authorities assuring that he had heard shots and a male voice begging for his life to be spared.

(Also: The tragic end of the tallest man in history; he did not stop growing).

Prosecutors mentioned that Dudley had shot both of them.to then dismember their lifeless bodies and hide the parts in several suitcases, which he later threw into seas, rivers and lakes.

10 days later, a trio of young people dedicated to making videos for TikTok in Seattle, found several suitcases containing human body parts, which they recorded and shared on social networks.

It is believed that the killer left the suitcase accessible to the public because he wanted them to be found or as a way of leaving a macabre message. Interestingly, the user arrived at the crime scene thanks to the geolocation of the Randonautica application. pic.twitter.com/SiVz252Y7l — Morbid World 💀 (@mundo_morbido) August 19, 2020

The footage garnered up to 30 million views on TikTok, despite criticism over the nature of the footage. Later, the videos were removed at the request of the relatives of the victims, after the bodies were identified by the authorities.

Prosecutor Lee claimed that a woman, whose identity is not known, had arrived at Dudley’s house on the day of the crime. Shortly after he spoke to the police, telling them that the man had several scratches and broken glasses, besides that he had seen a human hand sticking out of a pile of clothes in the room in which the couple was staying.

(We recommend: This is what Porta, the rapper who succeeded during the emo heyday, looks like today.)

“The body would have been in the last stages of rigor, so a raised hand would not be unreasonable given the timeline,” prosecutor Lee said in court, according to The Seattle Times.

Likewise, Lee added that the citizen had seen several weapons in one of the dishwashers in the house and then got rid of them. She was also in charge of taking photographs of alleged bullet holes in the furniture in the same room.

Dudley would have given each one an accurate shot to the head.

Wenner’s father, for his part, had worried about not being able to communicate with either his son or his girlfriend, so he went personally to Dudley’s house, who told him that the couple had already moved. However, the victim’s relative realized that there was still a pile of clothes, which belonged to his son.

“We know they’re not exactly full of money, so why would they leave their personal belongings behind if they moved voluntarily?” the prosecutor said.

more content

Brian Stanley, the man with a flashlight for an eye

Unrecognizable! This is how Angus T. Jones, the boy from ‘Two and a Half Men’, looks today

The real reason why some are always late; it’s not an excuse

Murderer asked for DNA test to prove innocence; the result surprised him

What would happen to sperm if you keep your cell phone in your pocket, according to science

JUAN MARTIN MURILLO HERRERA

Writing Trends