Dana Ramos She was an eight-year-old girl who disappeared on February 1, 2024 after leaving her home in Riobamba, Ecuador. According to local media, I would have received a message on social networks.



After 15 days of searching, the authorities found his body in his paternal grandparents' house, in a water tank. This is how the authorities handle the case.

After the girl left her home around 6:10 in the afternoon, under the excuse of going to buy something at the store and did not return, her mother began to ask the neighbors and At the store where the minor was supposedly going to shop, they informed her that she had never been there.

According to the version given by the mother of Dana to local media, the minor received a message through a video game. “I just want whoever has my Dana to give her back to me,” she emphasized at the time.

On February 8, after investigations by the authorities, the Ecuadorian Police arrested a woman as a suspect in the disappearance of the minor, while on February 9, they arrested the father.

“The girl's father is involved in the disappearance, for this reason the man was prosecuted in this case. For this reason, the minor's father is already serving preventive detention,” Ecuadorian media reported.

On Friday, February 16, in the midst of an inspection of the home of Dana's paternal grandparents, her body was found in a water tank in an advanced state of decomposition.

The authorities' report determined that the death of Dana Paola was given by asphyxiationso they are trying to establish the day on which the girl died and her body was thrown into the water tank.

His funeral took place this Sunday, February 18, and relatives hope that the investigations into the case will progress.

