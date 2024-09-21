This young man, who is not yet 19, wanders around Madrid, carrying secrets that no one would suspect from looking at his youthful face, which still bears no trace of suffering or experience. He carries subversive pamphlets printed in a mimeograph. He carries Marxist popular books that were in the shop windows of all the bookstores at that time. He carries other, more dangerous, clandestine books, manuals for making explosives, to stir up urban struggle. He also carries a gun. He crosses Madrid with his heart racing, less from fear than from pure expectation, because he has been told that he is going to meet young heroes of the underground who come from the North, or from France, and whom he will have to guide through Madrid. He will even have to lodge one of them in his house. The newcomer, who has a rough and suspicious appearance, dines in silence in the family dining room. The parents do not trust the strange guest. But for some time they have resigned themselves to their son’s ideological drift, the things he does and does not tell them. They are anti-Franco, in the enlightened orbit of the PCE in those years, but the radicalized son accuses them of moderation and reformism, since he leans towards that extreme left whose obsessive hostility is poured not against the dictatorship, but against the communists who now speak of the Pact for Freedom and not of the dictatorship of the proletariat and seem to limit their strategy to a project of bourgeois democracy agreed with the right.

Continue reading

#macabre #masters