But that was not all, this Wednesday the authorities made another gruesome discovery while searching the area around 12:30 AM, A human leg appeared stuck between the rocks which are located on the coast, near where the first discovery of human remains was made. At the moment, the authorities have not confirmed that these are bones from the same person..

Another important fact is that the bones were found very close to the iconic Jane’s Carrousel, which opened in 1922 and was restored in 2011, becoming an icon of the area.

This caused concern among tourists and visitors who frequently come to that area. to have one of the best views of the Brooklyn Bridge. The aforementioned media collected several testimonies that expressed themselves in this sense.

The New York police are investigating the case.

The police investigation after the macabre discovery in New York

While the New York police have not yet given too many details, It is not yet known whether the remains were those of a woman or a man. So far, it is known that the forensic department is working on the remains to be able to reveal their origin and see if they belonged to the same person, according to what was detailed. Telemundo. In addition, more operations are being carried out in the area to ensure that there are no more bone remains.