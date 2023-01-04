Officials of the National Guard of Mexico They were shocked when they discovered what was in a package intercepted during one of the random checks at a courier and parcel company.

Inside a cardboard box, the authorities found four skulls, apparently of human origin, whose destination was a city in the United States.

The unusual discovery occurred last week within the facilities of the Intercontinental Airport of the Mexican city of Querétaro.

Through a statement, the government of that country explained that these verifications are usually carried out with the intention of locating drugs, firearms, currency or any other illegal device. Therefore, the officers selected some as part of the routine inspection.

Afterwards, the elements proceeded to put them through an x-ray machine and that’s when they discovered that there was something strange. “In one of them (there was) an abnormal organic material”, they explained, so it was necessary to “review manually”.

Inside a cardboard box, there were the four skulls, wrapped in aluminum foil and on top they had a transparent plastic bag. They were all of different sizes. In the images that the authorities shared on their official Facebook account, two of them still had their full teeth.

The human remains were destined the city of Manning, in South Carolina, United States. However, they clarified that the package did not have the documentation “that would support its legal origin and transportation.”

The corresponding authorities opened an investigation folder to discover the reality behind it. In addition to finding those responsible who intended to send the skulls from the state of Michoacán, which is located in western Mexico.

What does the Mexican law say?

According to the General Health Law of the Mexican Constitution, “The admission and exit of corpses from the national territory can only be carried out with the authorization of the Ministry of Health or by court order.

Besides, if the intention is to use them for research or teaching purposes, permission must be obtained. “For such purposes, educational institutions must notify the Ministry of Health, under the terms of this law and other applicable provisions,” add the authorities.

The finding amazes users

Authorities released photos of the finds. Photo: Twitter: @GN_MEXICO_

After the publication on the Facebook page by the Mexican National Guard, some users decided to express their opinion in the comments. Some showed their astonishment at the skulls that were located in the cardboard box. Although, for the most part, the virtual community joked about it.

“I wonder what will become of us”; “They were the skulls for dentistry students”; “He ordered it through Aliexpress for Halloween… it arrives at Christmas,” said another person in reference to the courier service.

another unheard of find



Late last year, another startling find occurred in the Washington Dulles International Airport, United States. There, a woman who returned from her vacation in Kenya tried to pass the security filters with a peculiar “souvenir” of her trip.

The person, whose identity was not disclosed, had the bones of a giraffe and a zebra in his luggage. He found them while visiting the African country and, although he tried to take them to his house, the corresponding authorities confiscated them.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA