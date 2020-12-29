2020 is ending, the year that announces that the era of pandemics has arrived, with strange symptoms. The idea of ​​doing another live, another meeting on Jitsi, Zoom or Google, or even WhatsApp, makes me nauseous. Writing, as I do now, while news and messages appear in a corner of the screen, makes me dizzy and exhausted. Friends ask me happy hours New year. I would love to. But I can not. We know that excessive exposure to screens is tiring and can cause disorders and even illness. However, the current experience goes much further. Teleworking, live shows and virtual meetings have changed the concept of home. Or perhaps they have caused something even more radical, by evicting us not only from home, but also from the possibility of making our home a home.

