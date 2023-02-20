A soccer referee stabbed a player to death in an amateur match after he demanded an expulsion and in response three members of the public dismembered him on the field, reported the specialized site Globo Esporte.

The event took place a week ago in the city of Sao Luis (state of Maranhaonortheast).

(Lionel Messi, from another planet: the great goal for PSG’s agonizing triumph, video)

(Shakira and Piqué met again: their faces say it all, video)

The referee, Otávio Jordão da Silva from Catanhede, 20 years old, argued with Josenir dos Santos Abreu, 31 years old, after expelling him from the party.

In the middle of the fight, Catanhede stabbed him. The player died on his way to the hospital.

witnesses

From the stands, three people allegedly jumped onto the field, cornering the referee to hit him and throw stones at him.

He was then dismembered and his head was hung from a wooden pole, Globo Esporte said.

“Witnesses have already told us some people who were at the place and at the time of the event. We are going to identify and hold everyone involved accountable. One crime will never justify another,” police officer Valter Costa said this week.

The authorities have already seen some images captured by cell phones. A 27-year-old man confessed to having participated in the crime. Two others are still fugitives, according to Globo Esporte.

Today, nothing is known about the case.

(Dani Alves: this is the cell where he spends his days in jail, video) (Is Óscar Cortés, the youthful jewel of Millonarios, leaving the club? Interview)

Ο Otávio Jordão da Silva Cantanhede, ένας Βραζιλιάνος ερασιτέχνης διαιτητής ποδοσφαίρου, λινσαρίστηκε, τέταρτο και αποκεφαλίστηκε από τους θεατές ποδοσφαίρου, αφού μαχαίρωσε έναν παίκτη σε έναν αγώνα που διοργάνωσε στις 30 Ιουνίου 2013. https://t.co/E73PPzLVA2 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ftA7vChXma —Suprixel (@Suprixel) June 20, 2021

AFP