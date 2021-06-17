Medical cannabis is not found in pharmacies and seven senators of the Five Star Movement report the problem with a joint note to Health Minister Roberto Speranza: “For some time now, the shortage of medical cannabis in pharmacies. A deficit that forces patients to long waits with consequent difficulty in carrying out the therapies prescribed by prescription doctors “, reads the communication signed by Maria Domenica Castellone, Giovanni Endrizzi, Gabriele Lanzi, Gaspare Marinello, Raffaele Mautone, Giuseppe Pisani and Elisa Pyrrhus.

“This is a rather frequent problem, which dates back to 2017 and has not been resolved despite the numerous periodic reports to the Ministry by patients and associations. On such an important issue it would be advisable to attribute an ad hoc delegation on related skills. The question is always the same: what prevents the Ministry from taking action to concretely and quickly make available a quantity of this important therapeutic resource that is congruent with national needs? “

“If Dutch imports and Italian production continue to be insufficient, why not immediately start new imports of cannabis from other sources? The availability of cannabis for medical use could alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Italian patients, so we hope that the Ministry will take action as soon as possible “.