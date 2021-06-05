In a recent report it was revealed that the famous actor and martial arts icon, Donnie yen, will join the cast of the fourth installment of John wick, the acclaimed action film series where Keanu reeves plays a feared and skilled assassin.

The film was scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be delayed and is now expected to arrive on May 27, 2022. Although it seems like a long wait, perhaps without this delay Donnie yen he would not have had a chance to join.

Who will Donnie Yen play?

According to the report of Deadline, Donnie yen will join the film as an old friend of John wick who shares many of his enemies. Maybe we will see a scenario like the one in John wick 3, where John seeks the help of another assassin played by Halle berry.

The inclusion of And in in this installment it is reason enough to make us excited by the action scenes that we will see in the film. The actor is known for his impressive hand-to-hand fight scenes, in which he has sometimes served as a choreographer.

Donnie yen He is not the first martial artist to join the series. In fact, in the third part we could see Mark Dacascos Y Yayan ruhian, renowned martial artists, facing John wick in some of the most interesting fight scenes of the series.

Although we must admit that we are a bit disappointed that we may not see him go toe to toe with John wickWe can’t wait to see what the fourth part will bring. Those who have followed the series know that each installment has surpassed the previous chapter with its action scenes so we can not expect anything less.

For more film news we recommend:

Fountain.



