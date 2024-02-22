The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has told Israel that unless there are changes to the lyrics of the song “October Rain”, proposed for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, it will be permanently disqualified. The publication reported this Walla News on Thursday, February 22.

“The EBU is currently in the process of carefully reviewing the texts, a confidential process, before making a final decision. All broadcasters have until March 11 to officially submit their songs. If a song is not accepted for participation in the competition for any reason, the television company will give you the opportunity to submit a new song or new text in accordance with the rules of the competition,” the organization emphasized.

The text of “October Rain” was not approved because the EBU considered it to contain political overtones. According to Eurovision principles, such songs are not performed at the competition.

The Israeli side refuses to change the lyrics of the song. The country's Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar insisted that there were no political motives in the song. According to him, the text only reflects the current state of affairs and the thoughts of every Israeli.

“As you know, Israel is going through one of its most difficult periods. Our people[…]have endured one of the most brutal attacks on civilians in the world. We have lost many loved ones, and there are still women, children and men held captive,” he stressed.

Eurovision 2024 will take place in the Swedish city of Malmo on May 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

Earlier, on February 7, it became known that Israel would be allowed to participate in Eurovision. The director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EMU), Noel Curran, stressed that the task of comparing different conflicts in the world is not within the competence of his organization.

The day before, members of the European Parliament made a call to ban Israel from participating in Eurovision this year. This demand was published by the Spanish left party Podemos on its page on X (formerly Twitter), and was supported by 30 deputies. They asked the EBU to be consistent, since Russia's participation in Eurovision from 2022 was vetoed.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.