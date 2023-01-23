Instructors with experience in Syria and Ukraine will train the Lynx squad in Belarus

The training of the special detachment of special forces “Lynx”, formed in Belarus as a response to the “Kalinovsky Regiment” fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be carried out by instructors who have gained combat experience in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. This was told by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Commander of the Internal Troops of Belarus Nikolai Karpenkov, quote leads Mirror Edition.

“Those who wish us harm, who want to visit us and do atrocities, who destroy Soviet monuments, dig up graves, torture prisoners, we hate and are ready to fight, destroy enemies. And we don’t need any other motivation. We have a desire to defend our Motherland, ”Karpenkov said, describing the motivation of the detachment members.

According to him, the average age of the fighters is 22-26 years. In addition, in the next six months, another detachment will appear, which will work “in relation to the southern direction – in the Gomel region.”

At the end of December, the mayor of Ukrainian Zhytomyr, Sergei Sukhomlin, said that the Kalinovsky Regiment would go to the border of Belarus in the event of an offensive from the republic.