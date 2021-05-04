Chelsea have a chance to qualify for their third Champions League, after the 2008 and 2012 finals. The English team, owned by Roman Abramovich, have invested a lot of money since the Russian oligarch bought the club in 2004. An investment that has paid off in the form of titles but has also forced us to not have patience with some footballers. On other occasions, the players became stars at Stamford Bridge and decided to make the ‘leap’ to other historic teams in Europe.

Chelsea fans who read this they will pull their hair out against the dream eleven that the club has let escape for one reason or another. His forward, full of great names, gives vertigo. This is the outline of the game: 1-3-4-3.

Thibaut Courtois (28 years old) Real Madrid

The Belgian goalkeeper was a Chelsea bet in 2011 when he was just 19 years old. Signed from Genk, and after three seasons on loan to Atlético, he was sold to Real Madrid in 2018 in exchange for € 35M.

Juan Cuadrado (32 years old) Juventus

The Colombian signed for the team in 2015 from Fiorentina in exchange for € 35M at the express request of Mourinho. Two seasons later he left through the back door to Juventus, where he is the undisputed starter.

Nathan Aké (26 years old) Manchester City

One of the most promising homegrown players in the Chelsea academy. Signed at the age of 16 from Feyenoord, he left in 2017 to join Bournemouth for € 22.8M and exploded. Last summer City paid € 45M for the Dutchman. He has only worn the shirt blue in 7 Premier League games, in one of the incomprehensible marches of the London team in recent seasons.

Ryan Bertrand (31 years old) Southampton

The left-back has made a professional career in the Premier. After knowing infinite teams, on loan from Chelsea, he finally earned a place at Southampton in 2015, in exchange for 13 million euros. Since his departure from Chelsea, he has become a full international for England.

Declan Rice (22 years old) West Ham

A very serious planning error by the Chelsea technicians. Mount’s generation partner came out as a youth due to lack of opportunities for West Ham. In the Hummers it is growing more and more. His projection is enormous and he is a key player for West Ham and the England national team. Lampard was freaking out about taking him back to Stamford Bridge before his firing.

Pasalic (26 years old) Atalanta

In 2014, at the age of 19, Chelsea beat other clubs to sign the promising Croatian midfielder. After loans at Elche, Monaco, Milan, Sparta Moscow, finally Pasalic exploded at Atalanta. A great performance, especially a scorer, that convinced the Italians to sign the middle. Pasalic continues to surprise and with its quality is one of the sensations of Serie A.

Jamal Musiala (18 years old) Bayern Munich

One of the most promising young people in Europe. In 2019 he decided to leave the Chelsea training academy for Bayern Munich. Londoners missed a unique diamond, for not taking care of their youth. With enormous potential, Germany has fought England over the jewel of Stuttgart. He has already debuted with the Maanschaft.

Kevin de Bruyne (29 years old) Manchester City

Mourinho did not trust him and the Belgian asked to leave. One of Chelsea’s historic mistakes. De Bruyne is one of the best players on the planet. Signed in 2012 from Genk, expectations with him were very high, but he had to play first at Werder Bremen. With no chances, Chelsea let him go to Wolfsburg in 2014 in exchange for € 22M. The City, knowing that they were facing a differential footballer, tripled its sale price. Nine games with Chelsea alone. A serious miscalculation of Abramóvich’s.

Salah (28 years old) Liverpool

The Egyptian footballer is another of Chelsea’s disastrous operations due to his subsequent performance. Signed by Mourinho from Basel in 2014, a year later he was no longer useful and he was letting him go on loan to Fiorentina. The following season he went on loan to Roma, which executed his purchase option of € 15M. In 2017 he signed for Liverpool and the rest is history. A Champions, another final and a Premier. Como blue: 19 games and two goals.

Eden Hazard (30 years old) Real Madrid

The Belgian is the most expensive sale in Chelsea’s history. A spectacular performance in the ranks of Chelsea since he signed from Lille in 2012, the same year as De Bruyne. Hazard performed wonderfully at Chelsea but wanted to go to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Romelu Lukaku (27 years old) Inter Milan

Tracking the Belgian market has always been a great fit for Chelsea: Courtois, De Bruyne and Lukaku. The Belgian giant signed for Abramóvich’s in 2011 from Anderlecht for € 15M. A beast of nature, god his first steps in West Brom and Everton.

The missed penalty in the 2013 European Super Cup, which gave Bayern the title ahead of Chelsea, was the origin of his break with Mourinho and Chelsea. Everton, after a year on loan, exercised the purchase option. After scoring many goals in the Toffee, he went to United and in 2019, Inter opted for him at the express request of Antonio Conte. Seven years after his exit through the back door, a dizzying offer is rumored from the blues by Lukaku. Inter has closed the door on him.

This is just a sample of a lavish eleven, but other magnificent players have also passed through the London club: Alvaro Morata (Juventus); Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund); Van aanholt (Crystal Palace); Patrick Bamford (Leeds); Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa); Chalobah (Watford); Aina (Fulham); Oriol Romeu (Southampton) and Matic (Manchester United), in others. A great bench.