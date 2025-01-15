Everything that happens in Asia sounds, inevitably, exotic and distant. The distance is what it has. Therefore, when we talk about millionaires, fortunes, and luxury collections, we tend to focus on the so-called Western world. But the truth is that in Asia there is a lot of room for luxury, as demonstrated by the leaked images of the Sultan of Brunei’s car collection and as we have been able to see during 2024 with everything that happened around the heir to the largest fortune on the aforementioned continent. , the young businessman Anant Ambaniwho celebrated with his longtime partner the most bombastic wedding of 2024, and one of the most expensive in history.

Anant, who will turn 30 next April, is the firstborn of the Ambani family, led by the patriarch, Muesk, at the head of India’s largest private business corporationReliance Industries, a company founded by the grandfather of the clan. In Anant’s case, we must add to the family wealth that of his wife, Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, another prominent Indian businessman, in this case in the pharmaceutical industry.

In a context like this, and taking into account that a wedding in India is not just any celebration, it is not surprising that The wedding of a young couple was one of the most luxurious events of the entire year 2024. It cost, according to international sources, 150 million dollars (just over 146 million euros) and was attended by names in finance such as Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg, who need no introduction in the Western world.

The most luxurious and exclusive wedding gift

Proof of the luxury that surrounded Anant Ambani’s wedding, beyond the guest list and the budget of the celebration, is the gift that the groom ordered for his closest friends.









The businessman, a fan of luxury watches, owner of what is perhaps the most exclusive and valuable collection on the planet, gave away a special edition of the iconic modelRoyal Oak Perpetual Calendar by Audemars Piguet.

Specifically, the luxury watch that he gave as a present is known as ‘Luminary Edition’. Made of rose gold, it is reminiscent of the 2018 edition known as ‘Latin America’. Of this watch, the emblematic watch house manufactured only 25 units, so only a select group of the groom’s friends has it in their possession. One of these people is Bollywood actor and businessman Ranveer Singh, who has flaunted a luxury watch on occasion on his official social networks.

A collection valued at more than 30 million euros

Weddings and luxury gifts aside, what Anant Ambani’s marriage generated the most interest from the distance that separates Western countries from India is his passion for luxury watches. The businessman has one of the most amazing collections on the planetwith exclusive models that far exceed one million euros as a market price.

In fact, it is estimated that just the handful of watches that the Mumbai businessman showed off in the days before and after his wedding exceed 30 million euros in market value. Below we show you some of its most valuable pieces:

1 Nautilus Travel Time



instagram @vouglan.frodos



Nautilus Travel Time

Patek Philippe is probably Anant Ambani’s favorite luxury watch brandsince it has some of its most complex models. This is the case of the two Nautilus Travel Time that he has shown in different poses and official appearances.

On the one hand, it has this automatic winding chronograph with dual time use in a red ruby ​​finish, and on the other hand it also has a similar model but with green diamonds. Its market price, for each piece separately, can exceed 1,800,000 euros.

2 Grandmaster Chime



Patek Philippe



Grandmaster Chime

Almost 5.5 million euros is the estimated market price of the most complex wristwatch ever produced by Patek Phillipe. Not us, nor Anant Ambani, who has it in his private collection, but the luxury watch brand itself.

Among other details, this watch has “a reversible case, two independent dials and six patented innovations.” Not in vain, the house highlights, “the development, production and assembly process required an impressive 100,000 hours of work.”

3 Sky Moon Tourbillon



Patek Philippe



Sky Moon Tourbillon

Another Patek Phillipe from the personal collection of Indian businessman Anant Ambani is the model known as the Sky Moon Tourbillon, valued at more than 5 million euros.

It is a piece in which “the double-sided case, the crowns, the lock, the hour and minute hands and the folding clasp are completely engraved by hand with a motif of volutes and arabesques.” It is, to put it in context, the second most complex watch ever designed by the brand, which supplies it with matching cufflinks.

4 Patek Phillipe Grand Complications



Patek Philippe



Patek Phillipe Grand Complications

From Patek Phillipe’s exclusive Grand Complications range, Anant Ambani also has the model 5327G, a unit designed in a very special blue color that includes gold details, such as the figures on the dials.

White gold case and square-scale crocodile leather braceletcompletely hand-sewn, are other luxury details of this watch whose market value is around 3.5 million euros.

5 Royal Oak Rainbow



Audemars Piguet



Royal Oak Rainbow

Audemars Piguet is also present in the luxury watch collection of Indian businessman Anant Ambani. For example, as far as is known, he has a Royal Oak Double Balance model known as the ‘Royal Oak Rainbow’ for the rainbow-colored stones that surround its case made of 18-karat white gold.

The set bezel has, specifically, 32 rainbow-colored sapphires. All of them are baguette cut (2.24 carats), according to the house. In addition, the crystal and back of the watch are made of anti-reflective sapphire. The piece has a market value close to 2.5 million euros.

6 RM 52-05 Pharrel Sapphire



richard mille



RM 52-05 Pharrel Sapphire

Pharrel Williams, singer and creative director of Louis Vuitton, is passionate about luxury watches, which led him to collaborate more than five years ago with the Richard Mille brand, the same house that has made unique designs in tribute to Rafa Nadal or the Ferrari house.

The result of their first collaboration was the RM 52-05 Tourbillon ‘Pharrell Williams’ in sapphire, whose dial was designed by the artist himself. It shows an astronaut on Mars with the Earth in the reflection of the visor. It is a limited edition of 8 piecesand one of them is owned by Anant Ambani. For all these reasons, it is estimated that its market value greatly exceeds 4 million euros.

7 Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus



vahceron constantin



Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus

We close the list of the most exclusive watches from the Indian businessman’s collection with another unique piece, the Grande Complication Bacchus in platinum, a watch whose market value is also greater than 3 million euros.

Presented in 2022 by the Swiss house, it is a watch with two dials, 839 components and many intricate details in its finish, up to 16 complications. The most special thing on an aesthetic level is the bas-relief sculpted on its rose gold case in the shape of vine leaves and bunches of grapes, a tribute to the god Bacchus, who gives its name to the piece.