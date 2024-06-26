At the seaside, a stone’s throw from the bombs. Luxury rooms, breathtaking views, yachts to rent just a few kilometers from the war. Moscow had said it and is doing it: it wants to relaunch tourism in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula invaded in 2014 and annexed by Russia which has never been forgotten by Kiev.

Of course, it’s not for all budgets. But it is an area of ​​naturalistic value, a peninsula connected to the mainland by an isthmus on the Ukrainian side and by an 18 kilometer bridge (the longest in Russia and Europe) built in 2018, on the side of the Russian continent , bombed several times between the end of 2022 and 2023 and reopened at the end of 2023. A peninsula protected to the north by a mountain range and which, thanks to its view of the Black Sea, enjoys a substantially Mediterranean climate, with slightly colder winters.

The Mriya Resort, which promises five-star peace and relaxation, ignoring the fact that it is on the edge of the fighting, opened in 2011, when Crimea belonged to Ukraine. But now it is a holiday resort for rich Russians looking for sun, fun, nature. Spacious and relaxing rooms, or mini apartments overlooking the garden that slopes down to the sea and a 64-hectare park. There is also a Japanese garden, an amusement park and the offer is completed by 10 restaurants, all open when the structure is at full capacity. And again, a seaside complex, a night club, a spa and a private beach could not be missing.





Booking is not difficult. If the most popular sites offering hotels and tourist accommodation, such as Booking.com and Airbnb, since the beginning of the war no longer allow you to choose the locations affected by the conflict, for obvious reasons, in this case all you need to do is make a few clicks on the Mriya resort site and you can choose the rooms you prefer.

The costs are not completely prohibitive, also taking into account the value of the ruble. They are certainly accessible to the type of clientele, wealthy Russians, that the tourist complex aims to attract. A deluxe garden view room costs 230,760 rubles, or 2577 euros. For a room with a sea view, it goes up to 266,760, that is to 2867 euros and for an even more welcoming room to 317,250, that is to 3410 euros. always for two people for a week (six nights), trying to book from 1 to 7 July. For a suite, the cost is 855,360 rubles, i.e. 9194 euros, for an apartment in the Japanese garden, which however can be used by several people, it reaches 481,140 rubles, i.e. 5171 euros and finally for a villa, up to six guests, the cost is 1,998,000 rubles, i.e. 21,476 euros. The site is very well looked after and the locations actually promise relaxation and sun, good food and the possibility of fun even for children.





The holiday complex has received many awards for its hospitality over the years: 26 European awards, it is advertised on the website, another 25 Russian and another 25 from all over the world.

In the surrounding area you can also go on nature excursions, go horse riding, you can also rent luxury cars, motorbikes or quads. Obviously there is no shortage of activities on the sea, with jet skis, snorkeling, yachts that can be rented for a few hours or for the whole day. You can canoe and SUP and there is also a sailing school.





There are bowling alleys and cinemas, for evenings with family or friends. There are bookstores and shops. And there is an amphitheater on the sea where outdoor shows are organised. Just forget that there are bombs just a few steps away.