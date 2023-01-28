Mexico.- Silvia Pinal She is one of the most important and prominent actresses in the entire country, without a doubt a icon for all of Mexico for the talent and beauty she possesses.

After many decades of acting career, the mother of Alejandra Guzmán has managed to consolidate a huge fortuneand within it some properties stand out, such is the case of its house in pedregalsince it is considered as a treasure for architecture.

Undoubtedly, some houses in Mexico City are considered as architectural jewels, Well, many of them have very interesting stories, and many others because they are inhabited by Mexican film artists.

Among these properties is the Mansion by Silvia Pinal, which was built by a well-known Mexican architect that she herself hired, Manuel Rosen Morrison.

Silvia Pinal’s home is located in San Ángel, in the Pedregal area, south of Mexico City.

It must be remembered that this prestigious location in Mexico City became one of the entity’s favorite points, since it arose after the Xitle Volcano exploded, becoming a beautiful place to live.

According to an interview that the 91-year-old actress gave to the media TVyNotesit was Luis G. Pinal, his father, who suggested that he buy a piece of land after he received his earnings from filming the movie ‘Cape Horn’, a classic 1955 film.

The mansion was inhabited in 1961, after Manuel Rosen completed the construction of the enormous place, which has numerous luxury chandeliers and precious paintings, like the painting he did Diego Rivera.

It should be noted that this house has been the location of various film shoots where she herself acted, such as the film ‘María Isabel’ from 1968.

The property is considered one of the modernist residential creations that formed the development of the Jardines del Pedregal, and said land had 2 slopes, which were well used to build a pool and garden.

In addition, the original design had several bedrooms, a terrace, a bar, a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a service area, and several rooms to rest.

For the construction system of Silvia Pinal’s house, reinforced concrete beams and steel columns were used, which managed to form rigid modulated frames, likewise, red clay ribbons and carpets were used.