Club América is preparing to face one more edition of the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, so this weekend will be a tough test for the team at home, since we must remember that their staunch rival eliminated them in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023, killing their illusion of being champions.
The match will be this Saturday, September 16, from the Azteca Stadium, where the Águilas will send their best available eleven to the field, as they will have back several players who could not see activity in recent weeks.
One of them will be Kevin Alvarez who has already served his suspension match due to receiving a red card in the match against Club León.
On your own, both Henry Martin and Nestor Araujo They train evenly, so they could line up as follows.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Unfortunately for the Águilas, their technical director, André Jardineis in doubt for the game because this week he underwent surgery because he suffered from acute appendicitis, which makes it difficult for him to recover to be in the National Classic, so it is most likely that his assistant will be the protagonist from the bench.
#luxury #lineup #America #outlines #National #Classic
Leave a Reply