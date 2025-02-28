Being nominated for an Oscar is the maximum recognition that an actor can receive. Regardless of whether or not the nomination is won, it is already an assessment to the effort and work that also comes with a safe prize. Not everyone may take the … coveted statuette, but what they do receive is a luxurious gift bag valued at more than $ 100,000 to comfort yourself in the case of not being chosen. In this exclusive surprise box baptized as ‘Everyone Wins’ and created by the company Distinctive There is everything from Beauty experiences, to hotel stays in recognized establishments. That of this 2025 comes with up to three options to choose from to stay and among them is a Spanish hotel located in the heart of Barcelona, ​​in the Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes: Cotton House Hotel.

The hotel has 83 rooms, five of which are suites



Cotton House Hotel





This luxurious hotel occupies the old headquarters of The ‘Foundation Textile Cotton’a representative neoclassical eight -class style building in all the senses of the nineteenth century, a time that marked the spirit and culture of Barcelona. This was built at the request of a family of the high Catalan bourgeoisie and sold in the mid -twentieth century to the cotton guild. After being acquired by a group of hotel promoters from the city of Condal and subjected to an exhaustive reform, it opened its doors as the Cotton House Hotel in 2015.

In the restoration process it has been sought to maintain and recover all the original elements of the building and the interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán He has been in charge of decorating all the rooms with a contemporary and sophisticated touch. Among these elements are the two stairs, one of marble and another of snail built in the 50s that received numerous compliments between architecture experts and whose main characteristic is that it does not rest on the lower floor, but is suspended from the metal framework of the highest floor of the building.

In total, they have 83 elegant and comfortable roomsof which five are suites, all of them with a decoration inspired by the world of cotton and what evokes, softness, delicacy or comfort. Hence they have high quality materials and premium details such as 300 Egyptian cotton wire sheets, 600 gr towels, spoils and bee nest sneakers Ortigia firm amenitiesmade with 100% with natural products of the Mediterranean.

On the sixth plant there is a pool and terrace that offers wonderful views of the city



Cotton House Hotel





The old noble areas of the building contain an elegant library in which in addition to reading a good book you can savor the traditional English tea, The Batuar Restauranta gastro temple that offers a letter full of local proposals elaborated with market ingredients and a cocktail letter that includes more than 30 types of rum and an exquisite selection of gin, whiskeys, vodkas, brandies, cognacs and tequilas and the space known as L’Telier, The old cabinet where the members who worked in the cotton industry came so that their tailors took the measures and that today works as A tailoring of the professionals of Santa Eulaliathe most prestigious in Barcelona.

The facilities complete a terrace of 300 square meters with exuberant vegetation located on the back of the hotel, in a large apple patio very characteristic of the buildings of the Eixample neighborhood, an exterior pool of salt water located on the roof from which wonderful views of the city, a small gym and a massage room are obtained. The price per night goes from 358 euros.