The Murcian Joaquin Ganga He is an artist known as ‘the celebrity tattoo artist’. This prestigious creator, with studio in Hollywoodhas tattooed celebrities such as LeBron James, Vinícius, Carlos Alcaraz, Ilia Topuria and the rapper Drake.

Thanks to his work, he has amassed a small fortune that has allowed him to build himself a luxurious chalet in his native Murcia. Now, the local press has published that the house has been a victim of thieves.

As stated in the newspaper The Opinion of Murciathe mansion, located in the district of La Alberca, was occupied at the time of the robbery, and the thieves, who hid their faces and carried weapons, They gagged these occupants.

According to this medium, a few days before the youtuber Nil Ojeda had published a detailed video of Ganga’s home, placing special emphasis on the valuable objects she treasured in the house. The video has already been deleted.

The Police suspect that this video served as a guide to the criminals, who apparently have a high level of professionalizationthey are always armed and usually rob houses with their occupants inside, using violence to subdue them.

In this robbery, the thieves would have taken loot valued at 600,000 eurosaccording to Murcian regional televisionas well as a Lamborghini car. The tattoo artist kept valuable souvenirs in his home, such as a Carlos Alcaraz racket and souvenirs such as movie scripts signed by celebrities.

Earlier this year, Ganga posted another video on YouTube where she also showed her house in detail. This video is still up.