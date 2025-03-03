03/03/2025



The 97 edition of the Oscar awards has left a year bigger details of luxury and eccentricity in the hands of the Great Hollywood stars. From the exclusive gift bag valued in more than 200,000 euros that all the nominees receive, the luxury watches that the guests wore on their wrists and a red carpet full of haute couture dresses and jewels full of diamonds, the stays enabled in the Dolby Theater For the actors to enjoy the gala, it was also designed in detail.

One more edition, the Rolex Luxury Watches House He has been in charge of shaping the waiting room in which the nominees wait to be called. Few invitations are more coveted in the film industry than to be welcome to the famous Greenroom installed in the Dolby Theater In Hollywood Ovation. The greatest personalities of the film industry are present, while the presenters, nominees and winners of the Oscars relax there during their appearances at the ceremony of the Academy Awards.

Nature and sustainability

Greenroom details devised by Rolex in the Oscar 2025



Sponsored by Rolex since 2016, Every year the brand reimagines the design of the space, to create a novel and immersive experience. In 2025, the issue has been the restoration of the natural world, taking its inspiration from Rewilding Chile and Rewilding Argentinaprojects supported by the Rolex perpetual planet initiative. Both are descendants of Tompkins Conservation, a acclaimed non -profit organization that protects and restores biodiversity. The Greenroom room represents landscapes devoid of obstacles where native species are returning to wild nature, and nature is restoring their habitat.

Based on sustainability, the firm has used textiles and light materials in its design. Aerated tulle layers have been printed to reveal fluid contours and the soft palette of a mountainous landscape enhanced by diffuse lighting through transparent curtains. Fine wooden frames held Tul have been placed on the walls of the Greenroom, including the ceiling, in an elegant pattern. Along one side of the room, there is a sequence of cuts that represent native species, while the colors and earthly textures of the sofas, chairs and tables complete the canvas.









A 48,000 euros watch in the room

There are many actors and actresses who have worn a rolex on their wrist both in films and half -world red carpets. In the room, visitors were able to delight with the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in Everose Gold of 18 carats with a Sindust sphere, striated bezel and president bracelet exposed there. In its launch, the Day-Date was the only clock with a semicircular window at 12 o’clock that showed the full week. With its specially designed president bracelet, available only in precious metals (gold or platinum), it is the prestigious clock par excellence. A piece whose sale price is part of the 48,000 euros and that without a doubt more than a Hollywood star has been able to show off in its wrist. Tom Cruise brought a very similar model in white gold in one of his last appearances.

Rolex and Hollywood

Exterior of the room devised by Rolex





Few watchmaking firms have maintained such a close relationship with the world of cinema as Rolex has done throughout history. Their watches have played their own role in the dolls of legendary characters such as the Sean Connery submariner in its first appearance as James Bond in Doctor no (1962) or that of Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now (1979). A relationship that currently crosses the screen and has acquired an important role in the preservation and dissemination of cinematographic art, promoting its excellence and celebrating its advances accompanying living legends and emerging talents through various actions.

In 2017, Rolex sealed its association with the highest authority of the film industry: the Cinematographic Arts and Sciences Academy. The Academy is to promote excellence within the cinema, preserve its legacy for future generations, stimulate imagination and recognize and disseminate the universal values ​​of cinema. This long -term association represents the convergence of the values ​​that Rolex and film arts share. Rolex has become an exclusive clock of the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences, in Proud Sponsor of the Oscars and exclusive sponsors of the Government Awards ceremony.

